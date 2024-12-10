Ohio-based credit union service organization (CUSO) partners with mortgage technology providers to help credit unions originate, underwrite and service conventional and government-backed mortgages.

After adding 13 credit unions as clients in 2023, myCUmortgage has already surpassed that tally this year, signing 15 credit union partners representing more than 355,000 members and $5.64 billion in assets during the first nine months of 2024.

Beavercreek, Ohio-based myCUmortgage is a credit union service organization (CUSO) that partners with mortgage technology providers to help credit unions originate, underwrite and service conventional and government-backed FHA, VA and USDA home loans.

“While the mortgage and real estate industries continue to experience challenging conditions, that doesn’t change the fact that credit union members still need homes,” myCUmortgage President Paul Sutor said in announcing six new partners signed during the third quarter.

MyCUmortgage had previously announced four new credit union partners in Q2 and five in Q1.

New myCUmortgage partners (ranked by assets)

  1. Seattle Credit Union (Seattle, Washington); 56,393 members, $1.093 billion assets
  2. Campus Federal Credit Union (Baton Rouge, Louisiana); 44,154 members, $876 million assets
  3. Cornerstone Financial Credit Union (Nashville, Tennessee); 48,342 members, $613 million assets
  4. ValleyStar Credit Union (Martinsville, Virginia); 37,784 members, $600 million assets
  5. AdelFi Credit Union (Brea, California); 17,428 members, $564 million assets
  6. Securityplus Federal Credit Union (Baltimore, Maryland); 36,109 members, $558 million assets
  7. Earthmover Credit Union (Oswego, Illinois); 29,502 members, $373 million assets
  8. Glass City Federal Credit Union (Maumee, Ohio); 26,611 members, $294 million assets
  9. Meritus Credit Union (Lafayette, Louisiana); 24,737 members, $239 million assets
  10. Blue Eagle Credit Union (Roanoke, Virginia); 18,421 members, $237 million assets
  11. Northwest Christian Credit Union (Nampa, Idaho); 5,628 members, $108 million assets
  12. DN Community Federal Credit Union (Canton, Ohio); 3,050 members, $29 million assets
  13. CHHE Credit Union (Huntington, West Virginia); 4,124 members, $28 million assets
  14. Laredo Fire Department Federal Credit Union (Laredo, Texas); 1,877 members, $16 million assets
  15. Victoria Federal Credit Union (Victoria, Texas); 1,244 members, $9 million assets

Over the last year, credit unions have been an avenue for growth for Jacksonville, Florida-based mortgage tech provider Dark Matter Technologies.

Dark Matter joined the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA) as an affiliate member last year and makes its Empower Loan Origination System available to credit unions that belong to CUSO Home Lending, a credit union service organization and licensed mortgage company.

