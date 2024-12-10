Ohio-based credit union service organization (CUSO) partners with mortgage technology providers to help credit unions originate, underwrite and service conventional and government-backed mortgages.

After adding 13 credit unions as clients in 2023, myCUmortgage has already surpassed that tally this year, signing 15 credit union partners representing more than 355,000 members and $5.64 billion in assets during the first nine months of 2024.

Beavercreek, Ohio-based myCUmortgage is a credit union service organization (CUSO) that partners with mortgage technology providers to help credit unions originate, underwrite and service conventional and government-backed FHA, VA and USDA home loans.

“While the mortgage and real estate industries continue to experience challenging conditions, that doesn’t change the fact that credit union members still need homes,” myCUmortgage President Paul Sutor said in announcing six new partners signed during the third quarter.

MyCUmortgage had previously announced four new credit union partners in Q2 and five in Q1.

New myCUmortgage partners (ranked by assets)

Over the last year, credit unions have been an avenue for growth for Jacksonville, Florida-based mortgage tech provider Dark Matter Technologies.

Dark Matter joined the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA) as an affiliate member last year and makes its Empower Loan Origination System available to credit unions that belong to CUSO Home Lending, a credit union service organization and licensed mortgage company.

