Beginning in 2025, local agents will have the option to join a new Realty One subsidiary and become members of MLS Choice, a new low-cost membership type provided by Phoenix Realtors, without having to be Realtor association members.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

As more agents and brokers increasingly question the merit of the National Association of Realtors’ three-way agreement with state and local Realtor associations, another major real estate brand has announced more flexibility for agents who no longer wish to be NAR members.

Realty One Group International announced on Tuesday a newly established program through which Phoenix, Arizona-based real estate agents at the franchisor can choose to opt out of NAR membership.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, agents affiliated with one of the brand’s eight Phoenix-area locations may disassociate from Realty One Group and join Realty One Group AZ, a new subsidiary that the brand has formed.

Agents who join the new subsidiary will instead have the option to join MLS Choice, a low-cost membership type provided by Phoenix Realtors that gives agents access to the MLS and legal forms without having to join a Realtor group.

Kuba Jewgieniew | Realty One Group

“Choice and opportunity will always be number one for us because the real estate professional is the center of their business, and the center of ours,” Realty One Group International founder and CEO Kuba Jewgieniew said in a statement. “Our mantra, everyone matters and everyone has a voice, is more important today than ever as our pros make critical decisions for their careers.”

Phoenix Realtors announced MLS Choice in November, as more real estate companies reached settlement agreements in class-action antitrust lawsuits against industry players, and as more agents and brokers have pushed back against the status quo of the three-way agreement.

“We want our agents to have a choice and know they always have a home with us whether or not they choose to affiliate with NAR,” Pat Kelly, president of brokerage operations for Realty One Group, said in a statement.

Realty One Group has more than 20,000 agents across 49 states, the District of Columbia and 22 other countries and territories.

NAR has been hit with multiple lawsuits over the three-way agreement now, in Texas, Michigan, Pennsylvania and California, with allegations of anticompetitive practices and the monopolization of MLS services.

Alabama Realtors also wrote a letter to NAR earlier this fall imploring the association to decouple association memberships. Thus far, however, NAR appears to be holding a firm line when it comes to the three-way agreement with CEO Nykia Wright expressing support for the agreement during NAR’s annual conference, which took place in early November in Boston.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×