“It is time to allow members the ability to choose where they allocate their membership and dues dollars between the local, state and national levels,” Alabama Realtors wrote to NAR on Tuesday.

The Alabama Association of Realtors called on the National Association of Realtors to decouple association memberships this week, saying state and local organizations could stay in better sync with individual members.

In a letter sent to NAR CEO Nykia Wright Tuesday, leadership of the Alabama association said it had surveyed all of its members after receiving “numerous” requests about more flexibility.

Specifically, Alabama Realtors officials signaled their fatigue with having to join local, state and national Realtor organizations, according to a letter signed by CEO Jeremy Walker and President Senia Johnson.

“While there is loyalty to the Realtor organization (between all three levels – local, state and national), there is a growing and vocal desire for greater choice and flexibility in deciding where members spend their hard-earned membership and dues dollars,” the group wrote.

The sentiment spanned all areas of the state and companies large and small, the organization wrote.

Walker and Johnson said the group’s executive committee had asked them to write the letter. HousingWire first reported about the letter on Thursday.

“To help address these concerns, we have communicated with NAR and requested NAR provide greater flexibility for members in choosing which organizational level they join,” the group wrote.

The group acknowledged that the move would be a risky one, but they called it necessary.

It also evoked similar language used by NAR leadership in recent months to make the case for the change. NAR President Kevin Sears has said his organization was focused on serving consumers.

“Consumers require and deserve greater choice in making decisions about real estate transactions,” they wrote. “Our members have requested the same flexibility in choosing which Association level they join.”

By not compelling membership, Realtor organizations would be in better sync with membership, the group argued.

NAR said in a statement to Inman that it was reviewing the letter, and it touted various wins it said it achieved on behalf of its members, including some specific to Alabama.

“Like other national membership organizations, NAR has an integrated membership model, which empowers REALTORS — and the consumers they serve — with access to localized resources and services while also benefitting from a national voice, a unified advocacy platform, and a single Code of Ethics,” the NAR spokesperson said. “In Alabama, this is how NAR was able to secure landmark wins for more than 18,000 Alabama REALTORS, including a favorable decision in the Alabama eviction moratorium case at the U.S. Supreme Court and release of liability as part of our proposed settlement related to broker commissions.”

While the move would be risky, the group noted NAR is already facing a lawsuit from agents and brokers in Michigan who are challenging the requirement that Realtors belong to national, state and local associations to access the multiple listing service. Another brokerage in Illinois sued NAR along the same lines but withdrew its complaint last month.

“But there is also risk in doing nothing from a member sentiment and legal standpoint as more lawsuits emerge challenging the current organizational and membership structure,” the Alabama Realtors wrote.

“By allowing greater flexibility, we may be able to retain them as members at one or more levels of the organization, based on where they see the most valu and choose to belong.”

The Alabama Realtors wrote that they would continue to support NAR’s federal advocacy efforts while keeping in touch with members at a more local level.

“We hope you will consider this request as soon as possible,” Walker and Johnson wrote, noting “the 2025 dues billing cycle is rapidly approaching.”

