Arizona-based brokerage HomeSmart has announced plans to give agents the freedom to forgo National Association of Realtors (NAR) membership starting in 2025. The decision follows a similar move by Realty One Group, which announced its membership flexibility a day earlier.

In its announcement on social media Wednesday, HomeSmart stated, “At HomeSmart, we believe you should always have the freedom to run your business your way, and we’re here to support you no matter what you prefer. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, when you join HomeSmart in Arizona, you can choose to remain a NAR Member or you can join MLS Choice.”

MLS Choice provides access to MLS services, MarketStats, legal forms and training at a lower cost without requiring a Realtor membership. An MLS Choice membership is priced at $249 a year per agent.

HomeSmart has more than 26,000 agents with over 200 offices across the country. The Scottsdale brokerage has been ranked among the Top 10 brokerages in sales volume and transaction sides in RISMedia’s 2024 Power Broker Report.

The shift by HomeSmart and Realty One Group reflects growing skepticism about NAR’s three-way agreement among Realtor associations. The announcement also aligns with Phoenix Realtors’ announcement of MLS Choice in November.

In a statement to Real Estate News, Phoenix Realtors CEO Andy Begley described MLS Choice as a “welcome option” that provides agents flexibility in how they run their businesses.

John Wake, a Phoenix market expert, called the shift a “monumental change” for the local brokerage world, adding that Phoenix has a history of testing or validating new real estate trends, according to Real Estate News.

NAR is facing lawsuits across several states, including Texas and California, alleging anticompetitive practices and monopolization of MLS services.

As of Oct. 31, NAR is officially set to finish the year with its fourth-highest all-time membership count, but the association forecasts an 8 percent decline next year due to a down market and membership changes.

