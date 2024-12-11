Find out how this Pacific Palisades luxury agent and new development expert has grown her career alongside the growth of her market.

An agent since 2003, Pacific Palisades, California, luxury agent Jacqueline Chernov has built her business alongside the growth and development of her Westside market. Through deep roots in the community and partnerships with local luxury developers, she has become one of the area’s leading market experts.

At the same time, she has kept her focus on providing exemplary client service while giving back to the community as a member of the Pacific Palisades Woman’s League. Find out what Chernov has learned through her years in real estate — and what she’s expecting to see in the year ahead.

Name: Jacqueline Chernov

Title: Agent

Experience: 20+ years

Location: Pacific Palisades

Brokerage name: Compass

How did you get your start in real estate?

I began my real estate career over 22 years ago, driven by a deep passion for homes and the desire to help people find spaces that truly resonate with their lifestyles and goals. For me, a home is much more than just a property; it’s where life unfolds, memories are made and dreams take root.

It’s incredibly fulfilling to guide clients — many of whom have become dear friends — toward finding their perfect place to call home.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

I wish more people realized just how much time and dedication real estate really takes. It’s not your typical 9-to-5 — being successful means being available whenever a client or deal needs attention, whether that’s weekends, evenings or whenever something comes up.

Personally, I always make sure to sit in my own open houses because my clients trust me to represent their property, and I take that seriously. Beyond the hours, real estate also requires a lot of patience, empathy and really listening to people, since every client has their own unique needs and challenges.

Tell us about a high point in your career

A major high point in my career has been building a long-term partnership with developer Yaniv Nehemia, who has become more than just a client — he’s a close friend and business partner. It all started with a single new construction project in Pacific Palisades, and since then, we’ve completed over a dozen successful projects together.

Most recently, in 2024, we set a new record with a $32.8 million sale in Pacific Palisades, pushing the area’s luxury market into price ranges typically seen in Beverly Hills and Malibu. I’m currently working with Yaniv on six more new construction projects, and I’m also affiliated with GME Development, where my relationship with Guy Grimberg, the very first builder I collaborated with over a decade ago, has come full circle.

I’m about to list another ocean-view home with Guy in Pacific Palisades at a record-breaking price. Being part of these landmark deals and relationships in such a pivotal moment for the luxury market has been incredibly rewarding.

What’s your top prediction for 2025?

My top prediction for 2025 is that we’ll see record-breaking prices for new construction in Pacific Palisades. There’s a noticeable trend of buyers migrating from high-priced areas like Beverly Hills and Bel Air to the Palisades, where they’re drawn to the small-town charm, high-end amenities and close proximity to the beach.

This demand is driving prices up, especially for new builds, and we’re witnessing a shift that’s positioning the Palisades to rival luxury markets like Malibu and Beverly Hills.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed agents?

Join a team. I didn’t do this when I started, and looking back, I know it would’ve accelerated my career exponentially.

Being part of a team gives you access to essential resources — like marketing support, branding opportunities and invaluable open house experience. Plus, having a mentor to guide you and answer your questions is crucial when you’re just starting out. The right team can help you build a solid foundation much faster than going solo.

What makes a good leader?

I believe what makes me a strong leader is a combination of patience, a fun and approachable personality, and a deep understanding of the real estate market. I genuinely enjoy sharing my expertise, especially when it comes to new construction, and helping others grow in their careers.

My extensive knowledge of the different areas in Los Angeles allows me to guide my clients and team members in making well-informed decisions. Plus, my large client network and broad experience across various aspects of real estate give me the ability to offer valuable insights.

Ultimately, I’m passionate about seeing others succeed, and I think that’s what really drives my leadership style.

