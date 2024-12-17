Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday that Svetlana Katzevman had been indicted for allegedly advertising her Gravesend apartment complex in a Russian-language newspaper, and charging renters between $700 and $2,300 for deposits and rent.

A Brooklyn woman has been charged with defrauding prospective tenants out of thousands of dollars in a rental scheme, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. Victims, several of whom were Ukrainian refugees, paid security deposits and rent, only to find the doors locked when they arrived at the complex.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday that Svetlana Katzevman had been indicted for allegedly advertising her Gravesend apartment complex in a Russian-language newspaper and charging renters between $700 and $2,300 for deposits and rent. Katzevman collected nearly $16,000 from victims between January 2022 and July 2024.

According to Gonzalez, many victims stated that Katzevman claimed to offer discounts as a fellow Ukrainian.

When renters arrived at the Brooklyn complex at 1800 Ocean Parkway, they were unable to access the units or contact Katzevman. Despite living in the complex herself, Katzevman failed to provide leases to the tenants, Gonzalez alleged.

“This defendant is accused of exploiting the trust and vulnerability of her neighbors, many of whom are newly arrived immigrants seeking stability in a new country,” Gonzalez said in a statement obtained by The Real Deal.

Among the victims were a a 38-year-old man who paid $1,400 for the deposit and first month’s rent, a 40-year-old who handed over a $1,600 cash deposit and a 65-year-old woman who paid a $2,300 deposit in April.

The case highlights a broader issue of rising rental-related fraud. Fraud allegations reached an all-time high in July, with five landlords in Cincinnati; Hartford, Connecticut; and Little Rock, Arkansas, pleading guilty to federal fraud charges since January.

To prevent renter fraud, software company 100 launched a partnership in October with identity verification platform CLEAR to introduce the Verified Renter Network. This system simplifies and secures rental applications by integrating advanced screening processes with identity verification.

Meanwhile, landlords also face increasing scrutiny in regard to the maintenance of their properties. In March, a New York landlord was issued a warrant citing hazardous conditions at his properties and faced up to 60 days in jail for failing to address issues such as lead paint, mold and pest infestations.