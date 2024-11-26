From direct mail to elevated service standards, these strategies from trainer Bernice Ross are guaranteed to get people talking about you for all the right reasons.

In today’s digital-first, referral-driven world, traditional advertising alone isn’t enough to sustain a thriving real estate business. To keep a steady stream of leads and build lasting relationships, you must create a buzz that’s impossible to ignore. Here’s how you can position yourself as the agent everyone’s talking about.

1. Quick sales and SOLD signs: The ultimate buzz generator

One of the most powerful ways to create local buzz is by posting a SOLD sign not long after your For Sale sign goes up. Quick sales can be a powerful incentive for neighbors considering selling their homes, while also creating a sense of urgency for buyers.

Remember, it’s not just about the sale itself but also the buzz you create about the sale.

2. Leverage your success in both print and on the social media

Take advantage of quick sales by creating additional marketing pieces that will create even more buzz about your business.

Social media highlights

Share testimonials, eye-catching property images, and stats about your quick sale on Instagram and Facebook. Add captions such as, “Another one SOLD in record time! Who’s next?”

Local Facebook groups

Post updates in community groups and frame the story around your expertise without making it into an advertorial. For example:

“This home sold in just two days with three offers.”

You would also show photos of the staging, links to the drone photography, and if you have it, a video testimonial from your sellers (if you have one) about how you made the sale process easy for them. End by asking,

“Are you ready to get your home sold now? If so, text me today at [your phone number].”

Targeted mailers

Many marketers suggest that you should send out five “Just Sold” cards for each “Just Listed” card you send. The reason? “Just Sold” cards show your success.

Your “Just Sold” card should include a QR code recipients can scan that shares the property information and photos. Moreover, by using a QR code, you immediately receive their contact information when they scan the code. To take full advantage of this, follow up immediately when you receive the notification.

3. Gather client testimonials

After closing a deal, send out surveys to gather feedback on your service. Use this data to improve your service. You can also share positive testimonials online. Better yet, the day they close (assuming they’re happy), ask them for a quick video testimonial about your service.

If you want to expand your marketing buzz outside what your clients are saying about you, ask them for a video testimonial about what they like about the area. To generate potential new leads for your business, then ask, “Do you know of anyone else who would be willing to do a testimonial for this area?”

The beauty of this approach is that your seller will probably refer you to a friend who likes posting videos about the area. Moreover, Google doesn’t differentiate testimonials that you post that recommend you vs. a recommendation about the area you posted on your site.

4. Host workshops to build trust and relationships

Workshops are an underrated yet powerful way to connect with your community and create buzz that doesn’t feel like marketing. They position you as a knowledgeable resource while fostering relationships that often lead to business. Examples include:

First-time buyer sessions

Host workshops covering financing options, navigating the market, and understanding the buying process. Tailor these events for younger buyers by including tools like budget calculators and interactive Q&A sessions.

Homeowner wealth-building seminars

These workshops can focus on increasing home equity, home improvement ROI, and transitioning properties into rentals. Incorporate live examples of how small changes such as upgrading insulation can boost their property value and save money on their energy bills.

Online webinars

You can also reach people digitally by hosting webinars on trending topics such as fluctuating mortgage rates or selling strategies in a shifting market. Platforms like Zoom allow you to reach clients who would prefer to attend virtually as opposed to in person.

5. Host community events to strengthen local community connections

Hosting community events helps you stand out as a trusted local expert. These events are not just about networking and creating buzz, but also about building goodwill and creating memorable experiences.

Sponsorships

Sponsor community events like school fairs or charity runs. For example, set up a branded booth with fun activities for kids and giveaways like water bottles or tote bags featuring your logo.

Interactive events

Host seasonal events like pumpkin carving contests in the fall or outdoor movie nights in summer. These activities create family-friendly opportunities for attendees to engage with you in a relaxed setting plus creating buzz after the event.

Networking mixers

Consider hosting small business mixers to connect with other professionals in your area. A local coffee shop or brewery makes for a casual, inviting venue. As the host, everyone will thank you for setting this up.

6. Embrace concierge-level service

Memorable service keeps your name top of mind long after the deal closes. Going above and beyond transforms clients into advocates who refer you to their friends and family.

Local tours

Take potential buyers and homeowners on curated tours of local highlights. Include stops at notable community landmarks, popular eateries, or parks to highlight the area’s charm. Personalize the experience by sharing anecdotes or market insights specific to each stop.

Personalized touchpoints

Offer custom “welcome home” gifts tailored to the buyer’s preferences. For example, a family might appreciate a curated basket of local goodies, while a single professional might enjoy a wine and cheese set.

Signature experiences

Develop a standout service, such as offering complimentary drone photography for every listing or hosting a private cooking lesson with a top local chef for eight to 10 of your top clients.

7. Partner with local businesses

Building relationships with other local businesses can enhance your reputation while also expanding your referral network.

Social media spotlights

Feature local businesses on your social channels. Share a brief story about what makes them unique and tag them in the post. If you shoot a video, chances are high that the business owner will post that to their social media contacts as well as to their customers.

Client recognition

When closing a deal for a business owner, give them a shout-out. “Congrats to my clients at [business name] on their new home! Stop by their bakery for amazing pastries.”

Cross-promotions

Partner with businesses like moving companies or home improvement stores to refer clients to each other. For example, include their discount offers in your client packages, and ask them to display your brochures.

8. Master the digital environment to generate even more buzz and engagement

The internet is a crowded space. Today’s consumers want more than professional photos, they want to engage with content that tells a story.

Short-form videos

Platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels are generating massive numbers of page views. Create bite-sized, high-energy videos showcasing new listings, home staging tips, or market insights.

Behind-the-scenes content

Share relatable moments from your day-to-day life as an agent, such as preparing for open houses or funny bloopers from staging photoshoots. This humanizes your brand.

Interactive posts

Use polls, quizzes, and “Ask Me Anything” sessions on Instagram Stories to encourage followers to engage with your posts.

Avoid the back button

Retaining online visitors is critical in today’s competitive market. To keep potential clients engaged, optimize every part of your online presence and strive to keep them entertained.

Use laughter and emotion

Humor and positive emotions make content shareable. Think about light-hearted captions like, “The hardest part about buying this home? Picking the perfect paint color!”

Voice search optimization

Revise your online content to answer common spoken queries. For example, phrases like, “What’s the best neighborhood for families in [city]?” can boost your search engine rankings.

Seamless mobile navigation

Simplify your website design to ensure users can navigate with minimal typing. This is extremely important since a huge percentage of our clients will be using their phones. Include clickable icons and video content that auto-plays for a smoother experience.

10. Go beyond magnets and seed packages

Move beyond traditional magnets and provide items that provide real value.

Tech gadgets

Branded phone stands, portable chargers, or smart home devices make practical gifts your clients will appreciate.

Seasonal themes

Send small gifts aligned with holidays or seasons, like hot cocoa kits in winter, a voucher for ice cream in the summer, or popcorn for movie night at home.

Sustainability

Eco-friendly items like reusable straws, shopping bags, or water bottles keep your brand top-of-mind.

To create lasting buzz around your business and stand out in a crowded marketplace, be authentic, engage on social media, get involved in your community, and use cutting-edge technology to provide your buyers and sellers with a concierge-level customer experience. It’s the best way to create the buzz that will make your business thrive.