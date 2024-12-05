Find out how this New York City team leader got his start in real estate and what he learned from his biggest client blunder.

With expertise in new development, resales and high-end rentals, New York City real estate team leader Doron Zwickel is known for forming strategic partnerships with residential developers, allowing him to take part in projects from the earliest conceptualization stage.

Zwickel is known for his expertise in evaluating the marketability of new residential design, pricing and floorplan, allowing him and his team to see new development through from planning and branding to sales and closing, allowing them to sell out many of the city’s most notable new projects.

Name: Doron Zwickel

Title: Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker

Experience: Licensed agent since 1998, new development since 2003

Location: New York City

Team name: The Doron Zwickel Team

Team size: Six licensed agents, myself included

Sales volume: over $80 million in 2023

Ranking:

No. 27 in New York City, No. 46 in New York state (2023), according to Real Trends

No. 33 in Manhattan and No. 69 in the state (2022), according to Real Trends

How did you get your start in real estate?

When I first moved here, walking the streets of NYC, I couldn’t help but look in awe at the impressive architecture. From charming brownstones to super tall glass towers, I immediately became passionate about real estate here and knew I had to be in it to win it.

How did you choose your brokerage?

While licensed since the late 90s, CORE has only been my third home. My first brokerage was a very specific mom-and-pop shop that specialized in Upper West Side brownstones. My second was with one of the largest firms in the country.

When I came to CORE 14 years ago, I felt like its boutique nature was perfect for me. It offered me an extensive range of opportunities similar to much larger firms, yet the company was still very focused on me and provided support that only smaller, agile firms can.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Someone once told me that being a real estate broker can be the easiest low-paying job or the hardest high-paying. This could not be truer. At the end of the day, you eat what you kill, and it’s really up to you to make it happen.

What’s your top prediction for 2025?

I believe there’s plenty of pent-up demand right now, although many prospective buyers are simply looking for a signal that this market is headed in the right direction. Buyers who are decisive and act early will be rewarded.

For our new development projects, like The Harper, where I lead sales with my team, we see signs of the trends. We’re also working on a new luxury condo project in the Village that will not launch until January, and I’m already getting calls from colleagues because it’s clear from the construction site and the team involved that the final product is going to be really special. There’s a certain segment of the market this is looking exactly for that.

Tell us about an epic fail you’ve experienced since you’ve been a team lead

I once had a customer walk into a $ 10,000-per-month rental listing I handled. We had a great conversation and chemistry, although he wasn’t keen on the apartment. I was quite busy at the time and didn’t take him too seriously, although I knew he had the means.

I totally dropped the ball because he ended up buying a $30,000,000 penthouse, and I could have easily represented him. Now, I’m never too busy for anyone.

