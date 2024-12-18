The Los Angeles mansion where late actress Brittany Murphy and her husband Simon Monjack died has long been the source of fascination and speculation. Now, the property is back on the market for $18 million, according to a Realtor.com report.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The Los Angeles mansion where the late actress Brittany Murphy and her husband Simon Monjack died has long been the source of fascination and speculation. Now, the property is back on the market for $18 million, according to a Realtor.com report.

In 2009, Murphy, known for her roles in Clueless and 8 Mile, tragically passed away inside her home at 32, just six years after purchasing it. Five months later, Monjack also died at the residence.

Murphy’s death was attributed to pneumonia, anemia and excessive prescription drug use, while Monjack’s death was attributed to similar causes.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths have fueled numerous rumors, including speculation about mold and paranormal activity. However, the Los Angeles County assistant chief coroner dismissed the mold theory, while the haunting claims are open to interpretation.

Apart from Murphy and Monjack’s death, the home has an intriguing history. Murphy purchased it in 2003 from pop princess Britney Spears for $3.85 million.

Spears’ former makeup artist, Julianne Kaye, claimed in a 2021 appearance on the We Need to Talk About Britney podcast that the singer fled the home believing “bad spirits” tried to harm her.

“It was so bad that [Spears] left. She went to the Casa Del Mar hotel to stay there and never went back to the house,” Kaye continued.

Monjack later claimed that Murphy considered the house “unlucky” and had planned to relocate to New York before her untimely death. “She absolutely hated the Rising Glen house,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2011 interview.

After Murphy and Monjack’s deaths, the property changed hands quite a few times. It sold at a loss for $2.7 million in 2011, and a few years later, the original structure was demolished and replaced with a 9,400 -square-foot contemporary estate.

The new estate sold for $14.53 million in 2017 and $12.2 million in 2020.

The current owners initially listed the home for $18.99 million in July 2023 but later removed it from the market. It has now been relisted at $17.99 million.

The mansion, located on Rising Glen Road, is situated on a prestigious cul-de-sac in the Hollywood Hills. According to the property’s listing, the home has “undergone a complete metamorphosis, emerging as a testament to luxurious living and meticulous craftsmanship.”

Renovations include a newly redesigned exterior, a redesigned chef’s kitchen, a spacious vanity room, a newly designed fitness studio and massage room wing.

Additional features include a spa with an eight-foot waterfall wall, a custom wet bar, a dedicated screening room and a wine closet. The mansion also offers modern conveniences such as laundry rooms on every floor, a four-car garage with mudroom access and an elevator allowing easy movement between levels.

For its next owner, the property promises more than a home, “it’s a lifestyle.”

Email Richelle Hammiel