With the world of real estate literally changing from week to week, the decision as to whether you should join a team or “fly solo” is one most agents face at some point in their careers. However, the decision to join or start a team can be a game-changer for many agents.

As market trends shift, legal regulations evolve and client expectations grow, real estate professionals face increased pressure to work for less and provide a higher level of care and expert services to their clients. One way to thrive in this dynamic, fast-changing environment is to join, or start, a team. But is now the right time?

Let’s explore why joining a real estate team today can be one of the smartest moves for agents — whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your career to new heights.

9 ways teams tap into the power of collaboration

One of the biggest draws to joining a real estate team is the collaborative environment it provides. In real estate, working solo can often feel isolating, with the entire weight of the business falling on your shoulders. Teams, on the other hand, offer a built-in support system.

1. Collaboration leads to innovation

When agents work together, they share ideas, resources and expertise, making the team stronger than the sum of its parts. You can learn from each other’s successes and failures, fostering an environment of creativity and problem-solving that can lead to more successful transactions and happy clients.

The ability to brainstorm with colleagues and bounce ideas off others can be especially helpful when navigating tricky deals or challenging market conditions.

2. Increased efficiency and productivity

Efficiency is essential in real estate, and teams often operate with a division of labor that allows agents to focus on their strengths. For instance, one team member may specialize in generating leads, while another excels in securing listings or working with buyers. This specialization increases productivity and ensures the client gets expert care in every aspect of the transaction

3. Improved accountability

Being part of a team also creates a culture of accountability. When working on your own, it’s easy to let certain tasks slide. In a team, everyone relies on each other to keep things moving, helping maintain high standards and ensuring deadlines are met. This can elevate your work ethic and performance, leading to more closed deals and satisfied clients.

Now is a great time to ask yourself this question: “How many wildly successful businesses am I familiar with that operate as companies of one?” Most businesses, even small ones, utilize the talents and resources of others. Why not real estate?

4. Access to a broader network

Another significant advantage of joining a real estate team is access to a broader network of contacts. Teams often have a collective pool of resources, including established relationships with buyers, sellers, and other industry professionals like lenders, inspectors, and contractors, all working together to drive new business to the team while supporting current clients.

By tapping into these relationships, you can open new doors for your business, uncovering more opportunities than you would as an individual agent. A broader network can also mean more referrals, which are often the lifeblood of a successful real estate career.

5. Enhanced learning and development

Real estate is a constantly evolving industry, and staying up-to-date on the latest market trends, legal regulations, and technology can be a challenge. When you join a real estate team, you gain access to a continuous learning environment where team members can share their expertise and insights.

Specialty training such as buyer’s agent mastery, listing agent mastery, new agent training and even specific online training for administrative support creates a culture of continuous learning and position expertise. When looking for a team, ask if they provide specialty training specifically for the position you are applying for.

6. Mentorship opportunities

Many teams have experienced leaders or brokers who can provide mentorship and guidance. For new agents, this can be invaluable, helping to avoid common mistakes and accelerate success. Even seasoned agents can benefit from learning new techniques or gaining fresh perspectives on market strategies.

The ability to learn from colleagues not only helps you grow professionally, but also makes you more adaptable and versatile—skills that are essential in today’s fast-paced real estate market. When joining a team, look at their structure and ask if the compensation for mentorship is aligned with your goals. Are top performers invested in your success and rewarded for developing you and helping you prospect, list or sell homes and negotiate contracts?

7. Improved work-life balance

Real estate is known for its demanding schedule, often requiring agents to work long hours, including nights and weekends. One of the major perks of joining a team is the opportunity to achieve a better work-life balance.

8. Shared workload

In a team setting, responsibilities are shared, which means you don’t have to handle everything on your own. If you need to take a day off or attend to personal matters, another team member can step in to cover for you. This flexibility allows agents to take much-needed breaks without worrying about missing opportunities or losing clients.

For those who find it difficult to juggle the demands of work and personal life, joining a team can help provide that balance while still maintaining a successful real estate career. The phrase “I got your back” actually means something special on a well-coached team with the right culture.

9. Navigating market changes together

The real estate market can be volatile, with interest rates, housing prices and buyer demand all fluctuating based on ever-changing economic conditions. Teams are often better equipped to adapt to these changes. Many teams include daily role-play sessions where they work through threats, and current market conditions and live with each other, so when they are in front of a buyer or seller, they can really listen to understand rather than listening to respond.

This subtle difference changes the dynamic of the conversation and allows the agent to fully engage and discover the real concerns, challenges and objections of moving forward. Daily huddle, daily success habits, daily role play and daily prospecting sessions as a team help everyone grow and create a synergy only a team can provide.

Is a real estate team right for you?

While the advantages of joining a real estate team are clear, it’s important to consider a few key factors before making the decision:

Team dynamics : Ensure that the team’s culture, values and goals align with your own. You’ll be working closely with other agents, so it’s essential that there’s mutual respect and a positive atmosphere. Leadership and management : A team is only as strong as its leadership. Evaluate the team’s leaders to ensure they have the vision and experience to guide the team toward success. Opportunities for growth : Joining a team should provide opportunities for personal and professional growth. Ask yourself if the team offers mentorship, training and opportunities to take on new challenges that will help you advance in your career.

Is now the right time?

The real estate market is always changing, and adapting to those changes is key to long-term success in your career. Whether you’re a new agent or a seasoned professional, joining a real estate team can offer numerous benefits, from increased productivity and learning opportunities to a more balanced life and flat-out more income.

With the real estate industry constantly changing, now might be the ideal opportunity to capitalize on the strength of a team and propel your career forward.

If your team doesn’t resemble the dynamics laid out in this article, it’s not too late. Spend time thinking about what you want your team, business, and culture to look like, and use this time of year to reach out, get a coach, invest in team development and make the necessary adjustments to grow.

Verl Workman is founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems. Connect with him on LinkedIn or Instagram.