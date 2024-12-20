A year and a half after transitioning from her chief executive position to an advisory role, Chris announced that she’s “on to a new adventure.”

After nearly 20 years at Anywhere Brands, Sherry Chris has stepped down from her role as executive advisor, and co-chair of What Moves Her, a campaign supporting women leaders launched in part by Anywhere, the organization announced Thursday.

The real estate trailblazer, with 40 years of experience in the industry, also shared the news on social media Friday, reflecting on her time at the company:

“Final time leaving the office. So many memories to cherish. So many relationships created and friends made over almost 20 years. Great work accomplished during good times and challenging times. And now on to a new adventure. Thank you @anywhere.re @bhgrealestate @erarealestate @coldwellbanker @century21 @sothebysrealty The Corcoran Group,” she wrote.

Her announcement prompted an outpouring of admiration and well-wishes from colleagues and friends:

John O’Reilly of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp wrote, “Thank you Sherry for the opportunity to work with and learn from you! You are truly an Icon and I appreciate all you have done to help me and my Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate firm grow and prosper.”

Stephanie Pfeffer Anton, president of the Corcoran Affiliates at The Corcoran Group, also commented, “It’s been an honor to call you a colleague and friend Sherry. Will always be grateful for your guidance, support and leadership. Enjoy this next phase. You deserve it. Enjoy your next Adventure,”

Chris officially stepped down from her chief executive role at Anywhere, where she oversaw ERA Real Estate and Better Homes and Gardens, in April 2023. She transitioned into an executive advisor role, focusing on mentoring new leaders and working on a variety of initiatives, including those promoting diversity in the real estate industry.

Chris joined as co-chair of the What Moves Her campaign when it was first launched in 2020 by Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Advisors and Anywhere Brands.

In October, prior to an appearance at Inman Connect Austin, Chris spoke with Marian McPherson about her life post-retirement, saying that she had committed to herself to “become healthy” and “to experience the world, not as a tourist, but as a traveler living in different countries and getting to know the different cultures.”

“So, for two months this year,” Chris continued, “I traveled. […] It helped me realize that I don’t need all of the complexities that I had surrounding me before that. Life is really about the relationships that you have, not the objects that you have acquired.”

Upon her departure, Chris sat down with the What Moves Her podcast and reflected on her time at Anywhere, from the first day she walked into the office ready to make a difference to the time when the company’s leadership team stepped up to guide it through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thoughout her career, Chris has been guided by these key principles, which she now passes on to future real estate professionals:

Believe in yourself, first and foremost. Wake up every morning telling yourself, “I am the best person for this job,” and demonstrate that you are.

Treat everyone with kindness and respect. We may not have the same viewpoint, but we are all human beings. Make a point of doing something kind each day – buy a coffee for a stranger, notice something great about someone and let them know.

Lastly, opportunities present themselves every day. Opportunities to make a difference, do a better job, put a smile on someone’s face. A wise person once told me, “Luck is a form of intelligence – it is being able to identify an opportunity and act upon it.” Are you feeling lucky today?

And one piece of bonus advice: open yourself up to mentors, embrace individuals who will help you, and hold yourself accountable to be your best.

