EXp Realty is closing the year with another recruiting win. Denver-based broker Kris Caldwell and his $200 million mega team, The Apollo Group, announced their move to the cloud-based brokerage on Tuesday after six years with Compass. The Apollo Group was ranked the No.1 mega team by sales volume and units on Real Trends 2023 list and was the No. 1 mega team by sides in 2022.

“For me, real estate is about pushing boundaries and embracing opportunity,” Caldwell said in a written statement. “eXp Realty offers my team the resources, innovation and environment to achieve more, grow faster and deliver even greater value to our clients. This is where we can truly scale and thrive.”

Caldwell started his real estate career in 2017 as the co-founder of Be One Real Estate in Denver. He moved to Compass in 2019, becoming one of the most sought-after agents among luxury buyers and sellers in Colorado’s premier mountain communities, such as Breckenridge, Winter Park, Granby, Vail, Crested Butte and Telluride.

Caldwell also founded The Apollo Group, which has more than 30 agents serving clients in Colorado’s Denver, Greenwood Village, Aurora, Centennial, Lone Tree and Boulder markets.

“I want my agents to have access to the best tools and opportunities available,” Caldwell said. “As Leo [Pareja] says, eXp is where ‘the pros go to grow.’ That resonates deeply with me, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

EXp CEO Leo Pareja said he’s “thrilled to welcome” Caldwell and his team to the brokerage and help fuel their next stage of growth.

“Kris embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives eXp Realty’s success,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “His commitment to innovation and collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower agents to grow their businesses and achieve their full potential.”

Caldwell and his team are part of eXp’s bold recruitment and retention strategy, which has attracted high-profile brokers including Real Housewives star Gina Kirschenheiter and several multimillion-dollar teams in California, New York, Maryland, Missouri, Florida and Canada.

EXp Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe said the company has centered its efforts on recruiting experienced agents and leveraging its legacy as the industry’s first cloud-based brokerage.

“We’re very much focused on attracting producing agents and teams,” she told Inman in a previous article. “So that top tier of the industry. This year we have had a campaign and mantra around ‘eXp is where the pros go to grow.’ That has really been an anchor of our recruiting efforts, especially given the market.”

“Agents are looking for stability and legacy and all of the important fundamentals that a proven model and brokerage like eXp can provide,” she added. “So that’s very much been an overarching focus of our recruiting efforts this year.”

