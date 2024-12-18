EXp Realty is closing the year with another recruiting win. Denver-based broker Kris Caldwell and his $200 million mega team, The Apollo Group, announced their move to the cloud-based brokerage on Tuesday after six years with Compass.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

EXp Realty is closing the year with another recruiting win. Denver-based broker Kris Caldwell and his $200 million mega team, The Apollo Group, announced their move to the cloud-based brokerage on Tuesday after six years with Compass. The Apollo Group was ranked the No.1 mega team by sales volume and units on Real Trends 2023 list and was the No. 1 mega team by sides in 2022.

Kris Caldwell | Credit: LinkedIn

“For me, real estate is about pushing boundaries and embracing opportunity,” Caldwell said in a written statement. “eXp Realty offers my team the resources, innovation and environment to achieve more, grow faster and deliver even greater value to our clients. This is where we can truly scale and thrive.”

Caldwell started his real estate career in 2017 as the co-founder of Be One Real Estate in Denver. He moved to Compass in 2019, becoming one of the most sought-after agents among luxury buyers and sellers in Colorado’s premier mountain communities, such as Breckenridge, Winter Park, Granby, Vail, Crested Butte and Telluride.

Caldwell also founded The Apollo Group, which has more than 30 agents serving clients in Colorado’s Denver, Greenwood Village, Aurora, Centennial, Lone Tree and Boulder markets.

“I want my agents to have access to the best tools and opportunities available,” Caldwell said. “As Leo [Pareja] says, eXp is where ‘the pros go to grow.’ That resonates deeply with me, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

EXp CEO Leo Pareja said he’s “thrilled to welcome” Caldwell and his team to the brokerage and help fuel their next stage of growth.

“Kris embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives eXp Realty’s success,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “His commitment to innovation and collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower agents to grow their businesses and achieve their full potential.”

Caldwell and his team are part of eXp’s bold recruitment and retention strategy, which has attracted high-profile brokers including Real Housewives star Gina Kirschenheiter and several multimillion-dollar teams in California, New York, Maryland, Missouri, Florida and Canada.

EXp Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe said the company has centered its efforts on recruiting experienced agents and leveraging its legacy as the industry’s first cloud-based brokerage.

“We’re very much focused on attracting producing agents and teams,” she told Inman in a previous article. “So that top tier of the industry. This year we have had a campaign and mantra around ‘eXp is where the pros go to grow.’ That has really been an anchor of our recruiting efforts, especially given the market.”

“Agents are looking for stability and legacy and all of the important fundamentals that a proven model and brokerage like eXp can provide,” she added. “So that’s very much been an overarching focus of our recruiting efforts this year.”

Email Marian McPherson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×