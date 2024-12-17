Bringing in huge numbers of mediocre agents won’t make your brokerage better, luxury consultant Chris Pollinger writes. It will just lead to more headaches for you.

As we look forward at what it’ll take to thrive in 2025, Inman is celebrating the mighty Indie Broker. We’ll spend all of December delving into how independent brokers are acclimating in a post-commission settlement landscape, as well as what new tools and platforms have emerged to give indies the competitive advantage.

If you’re a real estate broker who thinks the solution to your brokerage’s struggles is recruiting more agents, stop right there. It’s not more agents you need; it’s better ones. And if that stings, good. Because the truth hurts before it sets you free.

Let’s face it — most brokerages are bloated with mediocrity. Sure, recruiting warm bodies to inflate your agent roster might give you a short-term ego boost, but it’s a sugar high. The problem isn’t the number of agents in your office; it’s the quality of the agents you’re leading. And deep down, you know it.

You’ve seen your top 20 percent carry the weight of the other 80 percent. You’ve had deals collapse because someone on your team lacked the skills, discipline or follow-through to close.

But here’s the kicker: this isn’t just about your agents. It’s about you. Coming to terms with this reality isn’t easy. It’s like grieving the loss of a comfortable lie. So, let’s walk through the five stages of grief — broker edition.

1. Denial: ‘If I just recruit more agents, my problems will disappear’

This is the trap. You tell yourself that adding more people will lead to more deals, more revenue and less stress. But here’s the math you don’t want to face: Doubling the number of mediocre agents doesn’t double your production. It doubles your headaches.

Recruiting to fix broken systems is like putting lipstick on a pig. If your current agents aren’t thriving, what makes you think new ones will? (Spoiler alert: They won’t.)

2. Anger: ‘Why aren’t my agents performing?’

At this stage, you start blaming your agents. They’re lazy. They don’t listen. They don’t prospect. It’s easy to point fingers, but let’s be real — who hired them? Who trained (or didn’t train) them? Who set the standards they’re not meeting?

It’s time to turn the mirror on yourself. Your agents are a reflection of your leadership. If they’re not performing, it’s because you haven’t equipped them to.

3. Bargaining: ‘Maybe if I offer more leads or higher splits …’

This is where brokers start throwing money at the problem. Leads. Tech tools. Marketing budgets. Higher commission splits. But let me ask you this: when was the last time a shiny new CRM turned an underperformer into a rockstar? Never.

Instead of buying peace of mind, invest your time and energy into real-world training. Give your agents the skills to dominate their market, not just exist in it. A higher split doesn’t matter if they’re not closing deals.

4. Depression: ‘I don’t know if I can fix this’

This is the low point where you feel the weight of your brokerage’s underperformance. But here’s the thing: You can fix it. It starts with accepting a hard truth — being a great broker isn’t about being liked or popular. It’s about holding your agents to a higher standard and holding yourself to an even higher one.

You have to stop enabling mediocrity. The agents who resist growth and accountability? Let them go. They’re dead weight. The ones who stay? Turn them into killers.

5. Acceptance: ‘I need to make my agents better’

This is the breakthrough. You realize that your brokerage’s success hinges on quality, not quantity. Raising your standards isn’t a nice idea — it’s the only idea.

Raising the bar: How to create better agents

So, what does raising standards look like in the real world? It’s not just motivational speeches and kumbaya moments. It’s gritty, uncomfortable and relentless.

Here’s how you do it:

Set clear expectations with teeth

Mediocrity thrives in ambiguity. Define what success looks like in your brokerage. Prospecting quotas, transaction goals and professional behavior — put it all on paper. Then, enforce it. No exceptions, no excuses.

Invest in real training

Most agents don’t fail because they’re lazy; they fail because they’re unskilled. Role-playing, objection handling, negotiation tactics — make training a non-negotiable part of your culture. And don’t just hire a trainer once a year for a photo op; make it ongoing and mandatory.

Hold agents accountable

Accountability is not micromanagement; it’s leadership. If an agent isn’t meeting expectations, have the tough conversation. If they don’t improve, cut ties. Your brokerage is not a charity.

Lead by example

Your agents will never rise above your level of commitment. If you’re not pushing yourself to learn, grow and innovate, why should they? Be the leader you want them to emulate.

The broker’s bottom line

You don’t need more agents. You need a team of professionals who can dominate their market with skill, confidence and results. Recruiting is easy. Building is hard. But building is what creates longevity, profitability and a brokerage that stands out in a sea of mediocrity.

Stop chasing quantity and start building quality. Accept that the buck stops with you, and commit to creating the best agents in your market. It won’t be easy, but nothing worth having ever is.

One last secret: Once you build a team of top performers, your recruiting will be on autopilot. Agents with be begging to be a part of the momentum you’ve created. It’s then you can scale your team’s success.

Chris Pollinger, founder and managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders, is the strategic advisor to the elite in the business of luxury real estate. He is an advisor, national speaker, consultant and leadership coach. Learn more about their consulting, coaching and advisory programs at RELuxeLeaders.com