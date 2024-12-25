Join us this spring in Nashville, Tennessee, where we’re kicking off Inman On Tour 2025.

Inman On Tour: Nashville

The Future of Real Estate, Amplified

March 11-12, 2025

Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

The future of real estate is here, and it’s time to look ahead. In Nashville, we’re doing just that, and we’re giving you the secrets and skills you’ll need to thrive in the next era of real estate.

Consider your Inman On Tour ticket your VIP backstage pass to success in 2025 (and beyond) — Nashville is, after all, the City of Music.

But it’s so much more than that.

There’s a reason that young professionals are flocking to Nashville to start their careers — and putting down roots. Nashville boasts a strong and diverse economy with top employers across a variety of sectors: healthcare (HCA, Change, Lifepoint, Ardent); education (Vanderbilt University); retail (Kroger, Dollar General); automotive (Nissan); tech (Amazon); and, of course, entertainment (iHeart). This solid economic base is a strong driver of Nashville’s residential real estate market.

Rapid population growth driven by recent corporate relocations and Nashville’s tech start-up ecosystem have contributed to a competitive real estate landscape. Demand often outstrips supply, but with ongoing development and new build construction, Nashville’s beefing up its inventory.

In February 2024, Nashville’s housing market inventory increased by 14.6 percent compared to January 2024, showcasing the market’s responsiveness to demand. Still, it remains a seller’s market in Nashville with homeowners capitalizing on strong property value appreciation. Homes in Nashville’s most desirable neighborhoods sell in an average of just 20 days.

Not to mention, Nashville is a cultural hub and trending vacation destination. It’s easy to see why, as there’s no shortage of things to do in Nashville.

Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover or a history buff, Nashville has a ton to offer. And the nightlife is legendary.

All of this makes Nashville the perfect setting for Inman On Tour.

At Inman On Tour Nashville, we’ll be breaking down all of the nuances of a hot housing market, looking at projections for the years ahead and giving you the tools to succeed in real estate — even when market fluctuations aren’t so favorable.

We’ll be diving into the latest innovations in proptech trends and how to utilize AI technology to your advantage. Plus, we’ll be offering unparalleled professional networking opportunities with Nashville’s best and brightest.

If you’re ready to uplevel your career in real estate, Inman On Tour Nashville is an event you don’t want to miss.

We’re anticipating high demand and an early sell-out. Secure your spot today at Nashville’s real estate event of the year.

Bring the whole brokerage for a team bonding event that will supercharge sales and productivity — learn about Inman’s group rates by reaching out to us at grouptickets@inman.com.

See you in Nashville!