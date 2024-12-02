Led by Camber Creek with Left Lane Capital, the funding will further develop the S.MPLE platform while scaling SERHANT.’s brokerage, edtech, content creation and media production services.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

New York City-based holding company SERHANT. Technologies has raised $45 million in its debut equity funding round, which was led by venture capital firm Camber Creek, the companies announced on Monday.

SERHANT. Technologies owns subsidiaries SERHANT., SellIt.com, SERHANT. Studios and S.MPLE, the firm’s new AI workflow platform.

The funding round also received participation from Left Lane Capital, a venture and growth equity firm.

SERHANT. Technologies will use the funding to continue developing the S.MPLE platform, as well as to scale the real estate brokerage, edtech and content creation and media production services.

“SERHANT. Technologies and our subsidiary brands were founded because I had a new vision for how real estate should be sold,” SERHANT. founder and CEO Ryan Serhant said in a statement.

“It is in my DNA to drive creative solutions that service the real needs of today’s salespeople, and forge unparalleled innovation,” Serhant said. “I’m proud to work with two leading venture capital firms, Camber Creek and Left Lane, to build upon the great work our teams have done over the past four years, and enable us to further advance and fuel a new future for the real estate industry. Through our best-in-class technology and creative approach and solutions, we are expanding at an unprecedented rate.”

The brokerage released its S.MPLE platform to all agents at the firm in September, giving them the means to automate tasks, like creating a comparative market analysis, customized newsletters, sales agreements and more, simply by feeding S.MPLE a property’s address and what materials or tasks they want completed.

The platform has saved agents more than 5,000 hours of work since its launch, boasts a 97 NPS score and sees a 95 percent repeat usage within five days, according to SERHANT.

“Ryan and the SERHANT. team are at the forefront of creating a content-to-commerce engine that is transforming the real estate industry,” Camber Creek General Partner Jeffrey Berman said in a statement.

“By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with top-tier real estate expertise, SERHANT. has created a powerful flywheel effect, driving exponential growth and engagement across their platform. His passion and vision for disrupting the industry, coupled with his commitment to leveraging technology in innovative ways, made it clear that SERHANT. is destined to redefine the future of real estate. We are excited to support their journey as they continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Added Harley Miller, CEO and managing partner of Left Lane Capital, “Real estate is a global industry that will be shaped by a strategic mix of selling expertise, technology innovations, content, education, and creativity — this is the flywheel business model Ryan Serhant has developed and mastered. SERHANT. Technologies delivers the brand, acumen, and essential tech that empowers good real estate professionals to become the best, which ultimately drove our excitement in the team.”

SERHANT. was founded in 2020 and now includes more than 800 agents and 100 employees across eight states.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.