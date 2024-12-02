Find out how New York City associate broker Bruce Henderson puts his background in design, marketing and show biz to work for his real estate clients.

“I probably care too much about advocating for my clients and new developments, but can you ever really care too much about people you love working for and being their advocate?” New York City agent Bruce Henderson is no stranger to taking care of others, even before becoming a real estate agent.

During his years in music management, he worked with Bob Marley’s legendary band, The Wailers and worked as senior marketing director for Virgin Records, creating campaigns for music business luminaries including Lenny Kravitz, Janet Jackson, David Bowie, Spice Girls and many others.

Henderson’s “full spectrum of life and professional experience” encompasses experiences with finance, marketing and operations as well as design, including architectural and interior design and staging, both on his own renovations and when working with clients.

His latest passion project? A new residential project in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the first within the Calvert Collection, for which he oversaw design, floorplans and launch. “I always give 110 percent, and it has served me well!” Henderson said.

Name: Bruce Henderson

Title: Licensed associate real estate broker

Experience: 11 years

Location: New York City

Brokerage name: Corcoran

Team: HENDERSON | MARYK | MULREADY TEAM

Sales volume: Approximately $300 million to $400 million

Awards: Member multimillion-dollar club; Gold Council; RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals (2022 – 2024)

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

You will never know everything in this business. We all keep learning as long as we’re in the business; it makes things fun and interesting.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? How does real estate relate to that childhood goal?

I wanted to be an architect. As a kid, I drew and designed homes to sell. True story: I told my mother that I was going to sell my homes for $1M. My mother said “oh honey, no one will pay $1M for a house”. I also had a drafting table as a kid.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

To be the best at whatever you do, whether as a paperboy or CEO, and this will determine your career path.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

This business is not “Million Dollar Listing.” It is mostly collaborative and not as competitive as it is portrayed on TV. Realistically, the commissions shown on these TV shows typically have to be split with at least the agent’s broker and possibly another.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

They need to know and identify their team — their agent is the quarterback of the team — and they need to know the path and process from search to closing, including key terms.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life/business better?

Take a reasonable amount of downtime away from work to be more successful and have a better, more balanced life. It is vital to clear your head and take a step back to be the best version of yourself.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be and why?

A chef. I love to cook and was scouted and even auditioned for a TV segment on the Food Network at one point in my life.

Tell us a story about your most memorable transaction

Helping an international client purchase a $6,000,000 condo sight unseen!

