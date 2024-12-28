Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

What a year 2024 has been.

In rounding up the top stories of 2024, it was unsurprising to find that the articles all have something to do with the National Association of Realtors, its settlement, other commission suits or new rules resulting from them.

Without further ado, here are the biggest news stories of 2024, as chosen by Inman readers in real-time.

By Andrea Brambila, Feb. 23, 2024

Consumer watchdog CFA hails federal agency’s proposal to ban sellers from making compensation offers as a “major watershed” in promoting more competition in real estate.

By Andrea Brambila, Jan. 8, 2024

The National Association of Realtors’ leader said she recently received a “threat to disclose a past personal, non-financial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR.”

By Taylor Anderson, Mar. 15, 2024

NAR would agree not to create rules that allow listing agents to set compensation for buyer brokers as part of the settlement. HomeServices of America not included in the deal.

By Andrea Brambila, Feb. 07, 2024

In remarks made in Boston that were later posted online, new NAR President Kevin Sears declared business will change for Realtors — whether they embrace it or have it “forced down our throats.”

By Andrea Brambila, Feb. 01, 2024

Under the proposed deal, Keller Williams must inform franchisees that offers of compensation are not required. It also agreed to revise training materials and end rules requiring agents to join NAR.

By Taylor Anderson, Nov. 25, 2024

Ahead of a final Nov. 26 approval hearing on NAR’s proposed class-action settlement, DOJ lawyers narrowed in on a provision requiring written agreements between buyers and agents before tours.

By Taylor Anderson, Apr. 5, 2024

In another loss for the National Association of Realtors, the court ruled the U.S. Department of Justice can reopen its investigation into rules around commission sharing.

By Andrea Brambila, May 1, 2024

In an email, the 1.5 million member trade group specified when agents would have to have signed written agreements with buyers, but stressed NAR would not dictate the agreements’ terms.

By Andrea Brambila, May 8, 2024

The plaintiffs in a suit known as Batton 1 have filed for a temporary restraining order preventing the final approval of the Keller Williams, Anywhere and RE/MAX settlements.

By Taylor Anderson, May 22, 2024

Statements made by a DOJ attorney during a May 21 status hearing in the Nosalek commission case offer new insights into the Justice Department’s impression of the proposed NAR settlement.

By Lillian Dickerson, Mar. 29, 2024

Corcoran told Yahoo! Finance she doesn’t believe the effects of the settlement will be as earth-shattering as many make them out to be, but that “the confusion it’s causing is amazing.”

By Andrea Brambila, Aug. 19, 2024

In a phone interview, lead plaintiffs’ counsel Michael Ketchmark weighed in on the consequences of violating the NAR settlement, Zillow’s business model, and the “monster case” that remains.

By Andrea Brambila, Mar, 20, 2024

More than 90 brokerages would not be covered under the $418 million deal, though most have the option of buying in.

By Inman, Mar. 15, 2024

James Dwiggins, Strategic Officer Keith Robinson and Ed Zorn, the California Regional MLS general counsel, tackled NAR’s settlement in an exclusive livestream Friday. Watch it on demand.

By Jim Dalrymple II, July 24, 2024

A much-discussed listing agreement update reflects upcoming NAR rules, but it doesn’t bar sellers from offering compensation to buyers’ agents.

By Andrea Brambila, Mar. 19, 2024

Sitzer | Burnett plaintiffs asked the court to order the Berkshire Hathaway affiliate to pay most of the nearly $5.4 billion damages award after NAR, Keller Williams, Anywhere and RE/MAX settle.

By Jim Dalrymple II, Aug. 22, 2024

The suit accuses NAR and major franchisors of breaking antitrust laws. The company’s complaint includes alleged text messages in which agents refused to show Homie listings.

By Andrea Brambila, Aug. 12, 2024

The plaintiffs protest “compulsory” Realtor membership to access the MLS after the removal of “the guaranteed broker commission” from the MLS.

By Andrea Brambila, Aug. 06, 2024

The Consumer Federation of America also tells consumers not to agree to pay an agent just to see a home, but to sign a touring agreement with no financial obligation instead.

By Matt Carter, Mar. 18, 2024

If homebuyers are no longer willing to pay full commissions, what happens to lender programs that incentivize consumers to work with partner real estate agents?

By Jim Dalrymple II, Jan. 24, 2024

The founder of The Agency is part of a team launching the American Real Estate Association as NAR continues to face criticism and legal trouble.

By Andrea Brambila, Aug. 21, 2024

Doug Miller of Consumer Advocates in American Real Estate, the initiator behind the first bombshell antitrust lawsuit, sounds alarm against Realtor talking points that “continue steering.”

By Andrea Brambila, June 12, 2024

MLS PIN on Monday urged a district court to reject the Department of Justice’s arguments against a settlement with homeseller plaintiffs in the Nosalek antitrust commission case.

By Jim Dalrymple II, June 25, 2024

NAR’s landmark settlement bars sellers’ agents from offering commissions to buyers’ agents in the MLS. A batch of new companies are stepping in to fill the void.

Email Editorial