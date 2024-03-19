Sitzer | Burnett plaintiffs asked the court to order the Berkshire Hathaway affiliate to pay most of the nearly $5.4 billion damages award after NAR, Keller Williams, Anywhere and RE/MAX settle.

The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

Now that most defendants have agreed to settle the bombshell Sitzer | Burnett case, HomeServices of America may be left holding the bag for the remaining damages, to the tune of $4.7 billion.

On March 18, attorneys for the Sitzer | Burnett plaintiffs filed a motion for entry of judgment in which they asked the court to order HomeServices to pay the vast majority of the damages awarded in a jury verdict this fall.

On Oct. 31, jurors found that the National Association of Realtors, Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Anywhere, HomeServices and two of its subsidiaries, BHH Affiliates and HSF Affiliates, conspired to inflate broker commission rates paid by homesellers. The jury awarded $1.78 billion in damages to a class of approximately 500,000 Missouri homeowners. The trial took place in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri before Judge Stephen R. Bough.

Anywhere and RE/MAX settled before the Sitzer | Burnett trial, for $83.5 million and $55 million, respectively. Keller Williams settled on Feb. 1 for $70 million and NAR settled on March 15 for $418 million. Added up, the deals come to $626.5 million. None of the settlements have received final approval from the court.

In Monday’s filing, attorneys for the homesellers plaintiffs formally asked Bough to treble the damages award, as required under federal antitrust law, to $5.36 billion, and to hold the HomeServices defendants liable for the full amount after subtracting the amount from the other settlements: $4,729,432,616. That would be 88 percent of the trebled award.

The plaintiffs also seek an award of attorneys’ fees and costs of the suit and interest on the damages amount, starting the day after the verdict, Nov. 1, at the rate of 5.4 percent per year, compounded annually.

“The jury found that all Defendants ‘knowingly and voluntarily joined the conspiracy,'” the plaintiffs’ attorneys wrote. “Defendants who are found to conspire are jointly and severally liable for all damages flowing from the conspiracy.”

They added that the settlements with KW, Anywhere and RE/MAX won’t be finalized for at least two months and the settlement with NAR “will take several more months. But there is no just reason to delay final judgment as to the HomeServices Defendants while the settlement process moves forward with respect to NAR, Keller Williams, Anywhere and RE/MAX.”

Asked for comment on the motion and whether HomeServices plans to settle, HomeServices executive vice president Chris Kelly told Inman, “Damages from an antitrust verdict are trebled as a matter of law and the motion filed by the plaintiffs yesterday, while premature, was expected.

“HomeServices continues to aggressively pursue all options to resolve our involvement in the outstanding litigation.”

HomeServices, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate owned by Warren Buffett, has proven tenacious in defending itself in this case. Most recently, on Feb. 2, HomeServices filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court for a “writ of certiorari,” asking the court to review an August ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirming the district court’s ruling that HomeServices can’t enforce arbitration agreements signed by seller clients of its franchisees because the contracts the sellers signed were not directly with HomeServices.

That ruling cleared the way for HomeServices and its subsidiaries to be tried as defendants in the Sitzer | Burnett trial in October — a trial HomeServices says should never have happened because the homeseller plaintiffs signed arbitration agreements waiving their right to pursue class action litigation.

Read the motion:

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter