The owner of the iconic Breaking Bad house is parting ways with the home after growing tired of fans dropping by uninvited. The Albuquerque, New Mexico home is now on the market for $4 million, the New York Post reported Saturday.

The ranch-style residence was famously depicted as the home of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston; his wife, Skylar, played by Anna Gunn; and son Walter White, Jr., portrayed by RJ Mitte; during the television series, which aired from 2008 to 2013 and spawned highly regarded sequels, including Better Call Saul.

Joanne Quintana, the current homeowner, lived in the home with her family when filming began. At the time, she was excited for the production, calling it a “once in a lifetime thing” that allowed her and her family to witness “the magic of Hollywood,” she told KOB.

However, as the years passed, the charm wore off. What started as a novelty — posing for photos with fans who came to see the Breaking Bad home — eventually became overwhelming.

“We average 300 cars a day,” Quintana explained to KOB.

The situation escalated when a package addressed to “Walter White” arrived in the wee hours of the morning, prompting the family to call a bomb squad. Fans also began recreating memorable moments from the show, including the infamous pizza toss from Season 3, Episode 2: “Caballo sin Nombre,” by throwing pizzas onto the roof of the garage.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan defended Quintana on the Better Call Saul podcast in 2022, urging fans to be more respectful.

“She is the sweetest lady in the world, and if you are getting on her nerves you are doing something seriously f**king wrong,” he said.

After nearly 52 years in the home, Quintana is ready to move on.

“We’re going to walk away with just our memories,” she said. “It’s time to move on. We’re done.”

The home is now available for $4 million.

Breaking Bad won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2013 and 2014, according to IMDb. Beyond the Emmys, the series garnered two Peabody awards in 2009 and 2014. Overall, the show has been nominated for 269 awards, winning 169.

