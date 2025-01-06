Kevelyn Guzman took the reins as regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Warburg in January 2024 and spent the past 12 months organizing events to show off her company’s strengths.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

This is the fifth installment of Inman’s Talking Talent series. Be sure to check out Part 1 with Compass, Part 2 with The Agency, Part 3 with eXp Realty, and Part 4 with Redfin.

Kevelyn Guzman knows everyone in real estate claims that their company is unique. But, she recently insisted, when it comes to Coldwell Banker Warburg, that’s actually true.

“I really want to say that we truly here have something special,” Guzman told Inman earlier this month. “And this year, one of the things that I did was try to showcase what we have. And it’s proven to work because we’ve recruited quite a few agents.”

Following years as Coldwell Banker Warburg’s chief operating officer, Guzman was promoted in January 2024 to the role of Regional Vice President — a position that saw her take over leadership of the brand.

Her rise marked a significant turning point for Coldwell Banker Warburg, which had long been a family firm overseen by Frederick Warburg Peters. Guzman’s rise also came about two years after Coldwell Banker acquired the New York City firm, previously known simply as Warburg Realty. And last month, the company announced it was opening its first brick-and-mortar location in Brooklyn.

All of which is to say, the company has experienced a period of significant change in the past several years, and it was up to Guzman to make sure things continued running smoothly.

Speaking to Inman for the Talking Talent series on agent recruiting, Guzman made the case that, at least in the eyes of agents, change has been a good thing. She described a supportive community that wins over industry pros one by one, and which values community. The key to winning the best talent, in other words, is apparently standing out, providing support and just being nice.

“We don’t want someone that is a jerk, right?” Guzman said of the agents she seeks out. “We want someone that is a good person.”

What follows is a version of Inman’s conversation that has been edited for length and clarity.

Inman: Talk to me about your recruiting philosophy in 2024. How did you go about finding talent?

Kevelyn Guzman: We’ve hired about 25 agents this year. When I stepped into this role in January, one of the things that I immediately did was not only connecting us to the global network, the Coldwell Banker global network, but also hosting a lot of events. And the events, we opened them up to the brokerage community. That allowed us a little bit more exposure and to meet different agents that were probably already thinking about leaving their firm. This gave them the opportunity to explore something different. And we are very different.

I know you probably hear this from all of the firms. Everybody’s doing something that makes them special, and I don’t disagree with what they’re saying. But I really want to say that we truly here have something special. And this year, one of the things that I did was try to showcase what we have. And it’s proven to work because we’ve recruited quite a few agents

The philosophy is that it’s an environment where collaboration is number one. So day one, when people come in here, they feel like there’s an environment where they can grow their business, and colleagues that are willing to jump in and help them.

So what kind of events are we talking about here?

I did a lot of ping pong events in one of our office. That was a hit. I actually got two, three agents that same night. So that was great.

I just would have gatherings in different places. I did a Halloween party. I also host this event called What Moves Her. That’s also been key. I did an event at Etro, which is a luxury boutique here on Madison Avenue. A lot of partnership events as well. I’ve always invited the brokerage community.

Where did the idea for these events come from?

We all get the text messages. So, hiring recruiters, they search you and find a firm that you’re with, and then they cold call. Or they send you a text message. And that’s the approach that most companies use. I didn’t want to do that. I wanted this to feel more personal. I want people to understand that we really are investing in them. I want them to know that I do some research and I know who they are. I know some of the things that are important to them.

So, what’s another way to attract people to come to you? Events. Finding things that people like and are interested in.

What sorts of agents are you looking for?

It’s a combination of things. I’d say the first one is someone that is highly motivated that really wants to be in this industry. We want someone that is ethical. We don’t want someone that is a jerk, right? We want someone that is a good person.

And how do you know someone’s a good person? You know day one. We know day one that someone really is about the community, is about scaling their business. Those are the agents that we want.

Once you have recruited somebody, what do they tell you about why they joined?

It’s not just one thing. But the first one — and this is going to sound like, really, is that really a thing? — is that people here are really nice. When you join us, it’s a welcome with open arms. There’s no, “Oh my gosh, there’s a new agent here. I have to go hide my files or lock my things.” Everybody’s warm and we welcome everyone.

We have an open door policy. You have access to leadership, including myself. My door’s always open. There are always people in my office.

And we have the most fabulous PR team. Our PR here is for everyone, not just the top 1 percent. At other firms, only the top producers get PR. Every single person, even someone that has no experience that’s just joined the firm, is able to get some sort of PR.

Then our marketing budget is also important because most companies — and this is one thing that nobody really knows about us — most companies charge the listing support cost to their marketing budget. So yes, they’ll give you $15,000 for your marketing budget, but you have to spend that money on your listing support, meaning photography, brochures, floor plans. That comes out of your marketing budget.

With us, your marketing budget is designed for your agent brand. If you want to do a website, if you want to do a lifestyle shoot, if you want to, you know, really scale your business, that’s what your marketing budget is for. It is not for your listing support. We cover 100 percent of that support.

I’ll share another thing that we do really well that most companies don’t have. I don’t know if you know this, but 75 percent of the buildings in New York City are co-ops. And that means that in order to get a buyer in, you have to do a board package. We have someone in house that’s been with us for 30 years who is a board package girl. She does the most fantastic board packages.

Our rates in terms of how many board packages get approved, I think it’s somewhere around 99 percent, which is incredible. That doesn’t cost our agents anything. So day one, you come in and you work for us and you have someone that can help you with board packages.

How does being a part of Coldwell Banker fit into this equation? You were with Warburg long before it became a part of Coldwell Banker, so you’ve seen both sides. How does being a part of Coldwell impact your ability to find talent, and find the right talent?

Having been in a small boutique for many years and now having this massive powerhouse behind us, it has made all the difference.

I’ll give you an example. The global network has been incredible. We are in over 40 countries. So what does that mean? That means I have partnerships with offices in Spain. They get to market our properties there. And vice versa. So there’s this great global connection.

Just this morning, we had Portugal here in the office, the number one office in Portugal. They were here this morning talking about their market and connecting with our agents. And a month ago I had the Caribbean here. So every month I bring in someone to connect with our agents. And then in return, we promote each other’s listings. That is something that we didn’t have access to before.

If you had to share a message with agents right now, what would you say to the people working in the trenches of the industry at this moment?

Well, you know, maybe I shouldn’t say this because it sounds mean, but there is better. Find the company that really will support you in a meaningful way. And by that, I mean, Coldwell Banker Warburg, of course.

Email Jim Dalrymple II