The firm’s current COO will adopt the role of Coldwell Banker Warburg regional vice president starting in January, as current president Frederick Warburg Peters steps into a new role as president emeritus.

Coldwell Banker Warburg’s chief operating officer, Kevelyn Guzman, will be leading the firm starting in January 2024 in her new role as regional vice president, the brokerage announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the firm’s current president, Frederick Warburg Peters, will step into a role as president emeritus.

Guzman has been with Coldwell Banker Warburg, the firm previously known as Warburg Realty, since 2007.

“With more than 16 years at this exceptional firm, I’ve been privileged to witness its growth and evolution,” Guzman said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to start a new chapter leading Coldwell Banker Warburg, with my new title as a regional vice president with the Coldwell Banker brand’s national team,” she continued. “From navigating through challenging times like the financial crisis and the pandemic to driving innovation and growth, including the development of WarburgU and the transition of Warburg Realty to Coldwell Banker Warburg, it’s been an incredible journey so far. I look forward to building a strong leadership. team and furthering our commitment to excellence in New York’s luxury real estate market.”

As COO, Guzman has overseen Coldwell Banker Warburg’s internal company functions while managing dozens of staff members and more than 100 agents across different offices.

Additionally, Guzman played a major role in rebuilding the firm’s IT infrastructure, developing WarburgU, and helping to facilitate discussions for Warburg Realty’s acquisition by Coldwell Banker in 2021. Guzman also spearheaded Coldwell Banker Warburg’s complete rebranding under Coldwell Banker’s Global Luxury program, making it the first Coldwell Banker company to do so.

“Kevelyn is a natural leader who has a passion not just for supporting her business and agents, but also the industry at large,” Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a statement. “Beyond her accomplishments in the brokerage world, I was thrilled when she helped launch a local chapter of our What Moves Her women’s advocacy initiative to further elevate Coldwell Banker Warburg’s positive impact and reach in the New York City market. I greatly value the work of Frederick and the entire Warburg team, and look forward to their new chapter.”

Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Warburg, Guzman, who is a New York City native, worked on Wall Street at a real estate investment firm. In addition to her active role at the firm, Guzman is also active in the wider real estate community and is a member of CHIEF, a network to connect and support women executive leaders. She was also instrumental in launching a New York City chapter of What Moves Her, Coldwell Banker’s initiative for creating unity, support and opportunities for women and their allies in the real estate industry.

“As I move into my new role as president emeritus, I feel uniquely fortunate to turn the leadership of the company I created over to the innovative and brilliant Kevelyn Guzman; her 21st-century approach manifests in every aspect of her work with the company,” Frederick Warburg Peters said in a statement.

“Kevelyn’s intelligence and creativity leave no doubt that she will continue to lead our company at the forefront of New York’s luxury brokerages — and I will be there in the office, counseling agents on their deals and cheering Kevelyn on every day.”

Peters has led Coldwell Banker Warburg since 1991 through recessions, a pandemic and its acquisition by Coldwell Banker in 2021. Warburg Realty first appeared in New York City in 1896.

Although Peters will no longer lead day-to-day efforts at the firm, he added that he will continue to be heavily involved and available as Guzman transitions into her new role.

“As president emeritus, I will be on call for Kevelyn as she charts the exciting path she has laid out for Coldwell Banker Warburg going forward,” Peters said in an email to Inman. “I’ll continue representing the company on the Executive Committee of REBNY, assisting agents with deal-related issues, and offering ongoing support in every way possible.”

