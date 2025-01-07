In a bizarre mixup, Oren was accidentally flown to New York City by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday, even though he was due to appear in court in Miami for a bail hearing. He has been ordered to return to Miami for a rescheduled hearing on Wednesday.

Luxury broker Oren Alexander, who is facing federal charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking as well as sexual battery charges at the state level, missed his bail hearing on Tuesday through no fault of his own, according to local news reports.

In a bizarre mixup, Oren was accidentally flown to New York City by the U.S. Marshals Service, where he has been federally charged alongside his twin, Alon, and older brother, Tal.

It is unclear why Oren was sent to New York — possibly a clerical error or a case of mistaken identity with his twin on the marshals’ part — but it led to him missing his own hearing on Tuesday.

Chief Judge of the magistrate court in Miami Edwin Torres said there was a “miscommunication of orders” with Marshals from New York” and that Oren had, by mistake, been “shipped to New York, resulting in his absence from the hearing,” the Miami Herald reported.

The judge then ordered Marshals to return Oren to Miami for his bond hearing on Wednesday since he cannot legally be transferred to New York without a removal order from the judge.

“We apologize for the confusion,” Judge Torres said.

Richard Klugh, a Miami defense attorney for Oren, did not immediately respond to Inman’s request for comment and did not attend the hearing himself on Tuesday.

Last week, Alon Alexander’s bail proposal was rejected by Magistrate Judge Eduardo Sanchez because he believed Alon to be a flight risk to Israel, where the family has connections. Tal’s bail proposal was also rejected in December.

Since two out of the three brothers’ bail proposals have been rejected, it is also possible that Oren’s defense attorneys will ask Judge Torres to cancel the bond hearing on Wednesday. Instead, attorneys have proposed that all three brothers combine their bail proposals to present before U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni at a detention hearing later in January in Manhattan federal court.

Judge Caproni added on Tuesday that she would like to hold the three brothers’ bail hearings on Jan. 15, and if they have not been transferred to the feds in New York by then, they will not have to attend the hearings in person.

She also denied defense lawyers’ requests to extend stays for Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 removal order dates to New York for Tal and Alon, respectively, arguing that they have had plenty of time to consult with their lawyers in Miami on bail proposals.

All three brothers were federally indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan on sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking charges in December. Alon and Oren also face sexual battery charges from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office.

The brothers’ parents, Orly and Shlomy Alexander, have offered bail proposals of “any amount” backed by the sum of their assets in an attempt to allow their sons house arrest, but those proposals have not yet appeased judges involved in their cases, who are convinced the men are a flight risk.

On Friday outside of the Miami federal courthouse after Alon’s hearing, defense attorney Howard Srebnick told reporters he thought “every one” of the women who had accused the Alexander brothers of rape were lying, pointing out that “none of them” contacted the FBI or police prior to the feds opening their investigation last summer.

Still, records show that North Miami Beach police investigated a rape complaint by a teenage girl against the brothers in 2003 when they were still in high school. No charges were filed at that time.

Srebnick said the women who had filed lawsuits against the brothers were attempting to “profiteer from any sexual activity they had many years ago” with them.

