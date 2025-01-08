Lessinger’s departure comes less than a year after she assumed the role of president. It also comes after RE/MAX has struggled with financial results in recent quarters.

RE/MAX President Amy Lessinger, who assumed her position less than one year ago, announced this month that she will be leaving the company.

Lessinger announced her resignation in a filing Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing gave no reason for Lessinger’s departure, saying only that she informed the company of her departure on Jan. 3 and that it becomes effective Jan. 17. The filing also notes that RE/MAX is conducting a search for a new president.

Inman has reached out to RE/MAX and will update this story with any comment the company provides.

News of the the SEC filing was first reported by Real Estate News.

Lessinger became president of RE/MAX in February 2024 following the departure of Nick Bailey, who had served as both president and CEO. Though she did not hold the CEO title, Lessinger did report directly to Erik Carlson, CEO of parent company RE/MAX Holdings.

Prior to becoming president of the franchisor, Lessinger held roles at the company including vice president and senior vice president. According to her LinkedIn page, she began her career as a RE/MAX agent in 1996.

Lessinger presided over the company during a period of significant challenge. Broadly, the real estate industry faced significant tumult in 2023 thanks to antitrust litigation over agent commissions. RE/MAX settled its part in the commission suits in Sept. 2023, before Lessinger became president. But she was nonetheless at the helm when NAR announced its own settlement, which subsequently forced various rules changes on the industry.

However, RE/MAX also faced its own unique pressures. At the time of Bailey’s departure, RE/MAX had seen falling revenue for six straight quarters.

Developing…

Update: This story was updated after publication with addition context about Lessinger and RE/MAX.

