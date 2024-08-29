The announcement comes about six months after Bailey was replaced as RE/MAX president by Amy Lessinger. At T3 Sixty, he will focus on business development, consulting and representing the firm at industry events.

Nick Bailey, an industry veteran who previously served as CEO at RE/MAX and Century 21, has joined real estate consulting and analytics firm T3 Sixty as chief real estate officer, the company announced on Thursday.

As chief real estate officer, Bailey will focus his efforts on business development, enterprise-level consulting projects and representing T3 Sixty at industry events, a press release explained.

“Nick has proven capabilities leading brands and brokers to productive changes; this future-forward perspective is needed right now as the residential real estate industry re-engineers itself following the recent practice and business impacts of the compensation lawsuits,” Jack Miller, president and CEO of T3 Sixty, said in a statement.

Added Bailey, “T3 Sixty is an unparalleled leader in real estate solutions and transformation, offering objective best practices and innovative new thinking to brokerages wishing to drive meaningful change. With their focus on data-driven insights and strategies, there’s no better time to team up than now.”

Bailey’s career in the real estate industry has spanned nearly 30 years. Most recently, he served as RE/MAX’s president for about one year and then held duel positions of president and CEO for about two years. Prior to that, he was the company’s chief customer officer for about two years. He also spent a large portion of his early career in regional management positions at RE/MAX.

Bailey left RE/MAX in February and was replaced by Amy Lessinger. At the time, few details were shared about the reason for his departure.

Additionally, Bailey has served in executive positions at Century 21 and Zillow. In all these most recent executive positions, Bailey played a major role in strategic growth, brokerage operations, tech integration and agent productivity.

This marks the first time a T3 Sixty executive has served as both president and CEO at two major, public franchisors, a press statement noted. Bailey has been named one of the top 100 most influential leaders in the industry by the Swanepoel Power 200 rankings for the last five consecutive years, earning 10th place this year. He also received Inman Innovator awards in 2018 and 2021.

“I am deeply humbled by the incredible depth of experience and leadership we have amassed at T3 Sixty,” Stefan Swanepoel, executive chairman and founder of T3 Sixty, said in a statement. “Together, we are not only helping shape the future of our industry, but also ensuring that our clients have access to some of the most informed, forward-thinking guidance available.”

T3 Sixty opted to forgo the release of its Mega 1000 list this year in response to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) antitrust settlement. The list, typically released every year, ranks the U.S.’s top 1000 largest brokerages by sales figures. Because of the litigation, the company had received several requests from brokerages to not be included in this year’s ranking.

