Detroit-based Ally Financial Inc. is laying off hundreds of employees and getting out of the mortgage business — a move that has implications for real estate industry partners Better and HouseCanary.

Ally Financial and its direct banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, will lay off about 5 percent of their workforce, which numbered 11,600 at the end of 2022 and 11,100 at the end of 2023 and is currently closer to 11,000, a spokesperson said.

Ally plans to “selectively reduce our workforce in some areas while continuing to hire in our other areas of our business,” Ally spokesperson Peter Gilchrist said, in a statement.

Ally originated $1 billion in mortgages in 2023 through a partnership with Better and is also an investor in the company, which went public via a 2023 special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.

Gilchrist declined to comment directly on whether Ally will shut down its “powered by Better” direct-to-consumer channel, which remained live Thursday, but suggested that will be the case.

“We are refining our focus on where we lead the market and can set the bar for excellence,” Gilchrist said. “As a result, we will cease originations in our mortgage business in the first quarter and gradually run off our remaining assets.”

A spokesperson for Better suggested that the partnership will continue at least until the middle of the year, and potentially beyond.

“Our work with Ally allowed us to build a first-in-class customer experience for homebuyers across the country,” the Better spokesperson said in a statement to Inman. “We look forward to the opportunity to continue serving Ally customers through June 2025 and are excited to support the Ally team as they explore new initiatives during their next chapter, and beyond.”

Gilchrist had no comment on whether Ally will continue to provide home search powered by national real estate brokerage HouseCanary’s ComeHome platform.

“We remain relentlessly focused on serving our customers and all stakeholders by making the tough, yet necessary, decisions to guide our business into the future,” Gilchrist said in a statement. “As we continue to transform Ally to be more focused on our strengths and our highest-returning businesses, we announced that we will be exiting the mortgage origination business and looking at strategic alternatives for our credit card business in the first quarter of this year.”

While Ally boasts 11 million customers and $193 billion in assets, mortgage isn’t a primary focus.

During the third quarter of 2024, Ally’s biggest lines of business were automotive finance, which generated $1.37 billion in revenue, and insurance, which brought in $468 million in Q3 2024 revenue.

Mortgage finance generated just $58 million in revenue for Ally — less than 3 percent of the $2.1 billion in revenue that came in during the quarter ending Sept. 30.

But Ally’s mortgage business is a bigger deal for its partner, Better. Ally announced a strategic partnership with Better in 2019 in which Better sells, processes, underwrites and closes Ally’s digital mortgage offerings, while Ally retains control of marketing, advertising and loan pricing.

The partnership — which also included an investment in Better by Ally’s strategic investment arm, Ally Ventures — authorized Better to operate under the URL allyhomeloans.com, which continues to accept loan queries.

According to Ally Financial’s most recent quarterly report to investors, Ally originated $751 million in mortgages through its “powered by Better” direct-to-consumer channel, during the first nine months of 2024.

Better relying less on B2B channel

While Better has counted on business-to-business (“B2B”) partners like Ally for up to half its originations as recently as the fourth quarter of 2023, it’s succeeded in growing its own direct-to-consumer channel as B2B originations shrink.

During the third quarter of 2024, Better got 75 percent of its business through its own website, with direct-to-consumer originations up by 102 percent from a year ago, to $776 million.

During that period, originations through Better’s B2B channel shrank by 25 percent, to $259 million.

“Although we aim to expand our B2B relationships, as of September 30, 2024, this channel was primarily comprised of our integrated relationship with Ally Bank (which is our only current integrated relationship),” Better informed investors in its latest quarterly earnings report.

In releasing earnings in November, Better also announced that it’s hired the executive team from NEO Home Loans to build out a distributed retail channel that will rely on Better’s technology to power local loan officers.

“In addition to our work with Ally, we see continued interest in our technology and origination capabilities from new partners,” a spokesperson for Better told Inman. “The recent launch of NEO Home Loans, powered by Better, which pairs NEO’s track record in customer service and deep community relationships, demonstrates this.”

Ally partnered with national real estate brokerage HouseCanary in 2023 to provide home searches to consumers on a co-branded website powered by HouseCanary’s ComeHome platform.

HouseCanary declined to comment on whether the co-branded ComeHome solution on Ally’s website will continue to provide homebuyers with access to listings and loan options.

“As a matter of policy, we do not comment on the specific business of our clients to respect their privacy and confidentiality, the company said in a statement. “Our focus remains on empowering all clients with the insights and tools they need to succeed in the real estate and mortgage market.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comments from Better.

