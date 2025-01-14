After languishing on the market for more than a decade, the basketball legend’s Highland Park, Illinois, estate is now a timeshare, with co-ownership beginning at $1 million, plus 2 percent annual expenses.

Michael Jordan’s legendary Chicago-area mansion found a buyer in late 2024 after more than a decade on the market. Now, the estate, dubbed Champions Point, is offering co-ownership opportunities, according to a statement.

The property, located at 2700 Point Drive in Highland Park, Illinois, is now offering limited co-ownership, with bidding starting at $1 million, plus 2 percent of annual expenses, estimated at $25,000 per co-owner. Shares are limited to one per buyer, though individuals may bid on multiple weeks.

“It’s an opportunity to own a piece of history and bring sports enthusiasts together through a unique co-ownership model,” Cooper said in a statement.

Chicago-area real estate investor John Cooper purchased the 32,000-square-foot estate on Dec. 10 for $9.5 million, significantly below its original 2012 listing price of $29 million, Mansion Global reported Friday.

Built by Jordan in 1994, Champions Point spans 7.39 acres, and includes 9 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, accommodating up to 20 guests.

The estate boasts a gated entrance with Jordan’s number 23, a regulation-sized basketball court, a circular infinity pool and a trophy room. Other standout amenities include a tennis court, luxury home theater and a cigar lounge equipped with custom leather poker tables.

Co-owners can use the estate to host events, including weddings, sports watch parties and charity galas, though additional fees may apply. Luxury add-ons such as private chefs, pre-arranged meals and on-site entertainment also come at an extra cost.

“Our goal is to create a shared experience where co-owners can enjoy unparalleled amenities and also the sense of connection and community that comes with it. By preserving the property’s original design while integrating modern technology, we’re ensuring that Champions Point continues to be a place where extraordinary memories are made for years to come,” according to a statement.

To further preserve the property, the estate enforces strict privacy measures. While prospective buyers were initially required to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA), the same requirement now applies to co-owners.

Co-owners and their guests may take photos and videos of the property, but these activities will be subject to restrictions will be enforced.

Additionally, co-owners will have the option to sell their shares in the future.

