Former Keller Williams team leader and virtual assistant company CEO Craig Goodliffe is facing child endangerment and intoxication charges after officers found nine boxes of marijuana in his home.

Cyberbacker CEO Craig Goodliffe is facing child endangerment, firearms and intoxication charges after his mother requested a wellness check from Weber County Sheriff’s Deputies on Jan. 8.

According to a FOX 13 report, Goodliffe was in the midst of a manic episode when officers visited his Utah home. The home, officers said, contained nine large boxes of marijuana products and two unsecured firearms, and was covered in urine and feces.

The CEO said he’d taken large quantities of marijuana, Viagra and caffeine, and given his son an edible so he’d go to sleep as Goodliffe watched pornographic videos. Officers found the eight-year-old in his bedroom, where he said his father gave him gummy candy.

After removing the boy from the home, officers took him to be examined at a local hospital where doctors confirmed he had THC in his bloodstream.

Goodliffe has turned off the comments on his personal and business Facebook pages; however, he’s continued to post on LinkedIn. Two days after his arrest, Goodliffe posted a graphic that read, “Focus on your strengths, not your weaknesses. Focus on your character, not your reputation. Focus on your blessings, not your misfortunes.”

Goodliffe started his real estate career with Keller Williams in 2004 as the founder of The Good Life Group at Keller Williams Success Realty. In addition to running his team, Goodliffe also became a KW MAPS coach and founder of the virtual assistant company Cyberbacker, which became his full-time business after stepping away from The Good Life Group in 2020.

Although Cyberbacker serves business leaders in multiple industries, the company has gained the most traction in the real estate industry, offering assistants who can handle transaction and listing management, recruiting, property management and loan financing tasks.

“Cyberbacker ensures you have the suitable partner of your choice for your business,” the business page reads. “Cyberbacker is trusted by over 2,000+ Keller Williams Realty clients and smart business professionals in the U.S.! Innovate your business through virtual leverage. Level up your business by hiring a world-class virtual assistant!”

Goodliffe’s profile is no longer live on the KW MAPS Coaching website. The only mentions of Cyberbacker on the site are on the profiles of two MAPS coaches who own Cyberbacker franchises in their respective markets. It’s unclear whether his profile was removed because of the arrest.

“Keller Williams is aware of the situation and working to gather more information,” a brokerage spokesperson told Inman.

Goodliffe has yet to respond to Inman’s request for comment.

