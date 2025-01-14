Executives and employees of the combined company will continue to serve a nationwide footprint as Go Mortgage, which is hiring retail branch managers and loan originators.

In a move aimed at achieving better cost efficiencies and economies of scale, Pacific Northwest regional lender PacRes Mortgage is merging with Go Mortgage, the companies announced Tuesday.

Executives and employees of the combined company will continue to serve a nationwide footprint as Go Mortgage and the PacRes brand will be retired.

“With PacRes’ strong foundation in the Pacific Northwest and our well-established presence in the Midwest and East Coast, we are uniquely positioned to serve customers across the country,” Go Mortgage CEO Michael Isaacs said in a statement. “Our combined resources and new high-tech solutions — such as automated underwriting, pre-approvals, and disclosures — will drive efficiencies, enhance the customer experience, and support the next phase of our growth.”

Founded in 2004, PacRes is a trade name of Pacific Residential Mortgage LLC, which is based in Beaverton, Oregon. PacRes sponsors 30 mortgage loan originators working out of 10 branch locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Texas, according to records maintained by the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS).

Columbus, Ohio-based Go Mortgage LLC sponsors 92 mortgage loan originators who work from 21 branch locations in 14 states, according to NMLS records.

Go Mortgage is currently advertising openings for retail branch managers and loan originators, consumer direct loan originators, and a business development manager.

PacRes President Melissa Stashin will retain that position with the combined company, and PacRes founder and executive vice president Eric Wiley will serve as Go Mortgage’s chief growth officer.

PacRes chief financial officer Dave Swecker will take on that role at the combined company.

“By joining forces, we are combining our complementary strengths and creating a platform that can scale nationally while still maintaining the personal, relationship-based service our customers and partners value,” Stashin said in a statement.

Go Mortgage CEO Michael Isaacs will continue in that role after the merger, with Go Mortgage President Andrew Panagos becoming chief operating officer.

Go Mortgage executives Casey Delinsky and Lindsy Gwozdz will continue in their current roles, with Delinsky overseeing capital markets and Gwozdz in charge of compliance.

