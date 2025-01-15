The Supreme Court declined to take up the National Association of Realtors’ case with the DOJ. But attorneys told Inman there is likely much legal wrangling to come between the two entities.

On Monday, a long legal battle involving the National Association of Realtors and the Justice Department finally came to a close.

Or did it?

The case revolves around the DOJ’s investigation into a pair of NAR rules the deal with listings and agent compensation. The DOJ wanted to reopen an investigation into the rules, while NAR argued the feds had agreed not to do so. NAR took the fight to the Supreme Court, which on Monday declined to take the case. Inman covered the situation in detail, but at a glance the Supreme Court’s decision to pass has an air of finality to it.

Nevertheless, NAR struck a defiant tone, arguing in a statement Monday that it will still take “every possible step to fight for the interests of our members and the consumers they serve.”

In that light, Inman reached out to several attorneys who specialize in real estate, antitrust issues or both to find out what happens next and what kinds of battles lie ahead. The takeaway from these conversations is that most attorneys weren’t surprised by the outcome at the Supreme Court. But also, that outcome doesn’t mean the story is over. There is likely still plenty of legal wrangling to come, and there’s at least one big wildcard in the form of a new presidential administration.

In other words, the fight between NAR and the DOJ will continue — though its outcome is far from certain.

What happens next

The legal fight between NAR and the DOJ stems from a proposed settlement the two entities reached in November 2020. In July 2021, the DOJ withdrew from the settlement. The DOJ then resumed its investigation into NAR’s rules. NAR responded by trying to force the DOJ to uphold the original agreement. And the specific issue NAR took to the Supreme Court involved a request — a subpoena, or civil investigative demand (CID) — for information from the trade organization.

So now, because the Supreme Court passed on the case, the immediate thing that happens is NAR has to comply with that request.

“Keep in mind this was a discovery dispute case where the DOJ had issued requests for information and NAR said, ‘wait a minute, you settled with us and agreed to close your investigation so those are not proper requests for inquiry,'” attorney Marty Green, a principal at Polunsky Beitel Green, said. “So basically where you are is back with the court below. So the DOJ can now continue to do what they’re going to do.”

Green added that NAR’s efforts to fight the CID are “exhausted” at this point.

However, legal wrangling is not over.

Dylan Carson — an attorney and partner at law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips — told Inman that NAR could in the future push back on specific requests. For example, if the DOJ asks for deposition from a specific person, or for specific documents, NAR could theoretically argue at the district court level that the scope or nature of such requests is inappropriate for some reason.

Carson went on to say that “the CID statute is pretty well established” so NAR might have a difficult time fighting specific DOJ requests for information, but he said that what sometimes results is compromise.

All of which is to say there is more wrangling ahead, but it’s likely to take place somewhat in the weeds.

“The law is pretty clear on a lot of this stuff, what’s relevant and what’s appropriate,” Stephen Libowsky, also a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, told Inman. ” You may argue about, ‘do I need this person or that person? Do I need a two-day deposition or a one-day. Or three hours?’ But I would expect this would take a more genteel approach in the sense that reasonable heads would come in and say, we all know what we need to do, let’s get it done.”

The Trump wildcard

All of the above said, there is a wildcard hanging over the case: the impending presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. But it’s unclear what that means for the situation.

Earlier in his career, Carson worked in the DOJ’s antitrust division. He told Inman that when a new White House administration takes office the agency’s nonpolitical staff attorneys stay in place, while new political appointees take charge. In this case, that means the DOJ could continue its investigation, but top leaders in the agency could theoretically and eventually take a different stance — perhaps a less aggressive one — compared to what happened during the administration of President Biden.

It’s also worth noting that NAR and the DOJ reached their settlement during Trump’s first term in office, while the DOJ withdrew from the deal after Biden took office. So could Trump’s return revive the settlement? Maybe.

“During a transition there’s usually an explanation of what current investigations are going on, and when the new folks get into place, they may decide to change the enforcement priorities,” Carson said. “So they could revisit and go back to the deal that NAR had with the prior administration”

But Carson and Libowsky both noted that Trump has nominated Gail Slater to lead the DOJ’s antitrust division. Slater previously worked at the FTC and both lawyers who spoke to Inman about her characterized Slater as a serious attorney who may not want to simply abandon the case.

“I suspect that Gail Slater, who’s nominated to head the antitrust division, will continue a number of the current enforcement priorities,” Libowsky said. “So I think real estate will still be a focus.”

Libowsky also pointed to the breakup of telecom giant Bell Systems in 1983 as an analogy. He recalled that the company first drew antitrust scrutiny during the presidency of Jimmy Carter. When Ronald Reagan then took office, many assumed the case would end or shrink. But the Reagan administration did exactly the opposite.

“They doubled or tripled down on it and took it far more aggressively because they looked at it anew and said, ‘not only is this a great case, this is the right thing to do,'” Libowsky said.

All of which is a long way of saying that the Trump administration is a factor in what comes next. It’s just impossible to say what kind of a factor.

No big surprises

Though the only certainty right now appears to be that the fight between NAR and the DOJ will continue in some form, attorneys who spoke with Inman weren’t necessarily surprised by this week’s Supreme Court outcome.

“This was exactly what I was expecting,” Green said. “Because the issue was not the type of issue that the Supreme Court would ordinarily consider. The fact is that the Supreme Court hears so few cases that a discovery dispute and the contract issue related to that just didn’t seem to warrant the Supreme Court’s involvement.”

Other lawyers agreed. However, Ed Zorn — a broker, attorney, and general counsel of the California Regional MLS — pointed out that NAR had prevailed in a lower court and had “some very valid arguments.”

“It’s not like this was a slam dunk either way,” he told Inman.

However, even Zorn was not shocked by the outcome at the Supreme Court.

“I think the Supreme Court should have taken it,” he said. “But it was not unexpected.”

Zorn, who has emerged as one of real estate’s prominent legal voices during recent antitrust litigation, criticized some of the DOJ’s actions in the case, including the multi-year duration of the investigation and a lack of specificity about any violations.

“I think it’s incumbent upon the government to very clearly articulate what the problems are,” Zorn said. “For them to expect a resolution without clearly articulating what the issues are is unfair and un-American, frankly.”

Zorn also argued that the case could theoretically be wrapped up by March, if the attorneys — particularly from the DOJ — could come together and strike a deal. But even Zorn couldn’t say if such a scenario might actually happen in the real world.

“Can you actually end a case with the DOJ? Is that even possible?” he wondered. “I don’t know.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II