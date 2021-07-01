The antitrust regulator said the trade group refused to modify the deal to protect the agency’s ability to investigate other NAR conduct that could impact real estate competition.

The U.S. Department of Justice is pulling out of a proposed settlement with the National Association of Realtors in order to broaden its investigation into the trade group’s rules, the agency announced Thursday.

The DOJ sued the 1.4 million-member trade group in November, alleging some of its rules are illegal restraints on Realtor competition. The federal agency filed a proposed settlement at the same time as it filed the antitrust suit requiring NAR to repeal or change several rules regarding buyer broker commissions and lockbox access.

But now the DOJ says NAR refused to modify the settlement to protect the agency’s ability to investigate other NAR conduct that could impact competition in the real estate market, so the DOJ has filed a notice of withdrawal of consent to the proposed settlement and has also filed to voluntarily dismiss its complaint without prejudice. “Without prejudice” means the agency can file suit again at a later date.

“The department is taking this action to permit a broader investigation of NAR’s rules and conduct to proceed without restriction,” the DOJ said in a press release.

“Because the settlement resolved only some of the department’s concerns with NAR’s rules, this step ensures that the department can continue to enforce the antitrust laws in this important market,” the DOJ added.

The DOJ noted that NAR’s rules and policies affect millions of real estate brokers and agents and therefore millions of homebuyers and sellers who paid more than $85 million in residential real estate commissions last year.

“The proposed settlement will not sufficiently protect the Antitrust Division’s ability to pursue future claims against NAR,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division in a statement.

“Real estate is central to the American economy and consumers pay billions of dollars in real estate commissions every year. We cannot be bound by a settlement that prevents our ability to protect competition in a market that profoundly affects Americans’ financial well-being.”

NAR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Developing…

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter

NAR
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
First round of speakers announced for real estate's best event, Inman Connect Las Vegas! Register now before prices go up tonight. See the Speakers×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription