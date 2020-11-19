Proposed settlement would require the trade organization to repeal or change several rules the Department of Justice deems anticompetitive.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the National Association of Realtors alleging the 1.4 million-member trade group’s rules are illegal restraints on Realtor competition, the DOJ announced Thursday.

The federal agency filed a settlement at the same time as it filed the suit requiring NAR to repeal or change several of its rules, which the DOJ deems anticompetitive. According to the DOJ’s 13-page complaint, these include:

prohibiting MLSs that are affiliated with NAR from disclosing to prospective buyers the commission that the buyer broker will earn if a buyer purchases a home listed on a multiple listing service;

allowing buyer brokers to misrepresent to buyers that a buyer broker’s services are free;

enabling buyer brokers to filter MLS listings based on the level of buyer broker commissions offered and to exclude homes with lower commissions from consideration by potential homebuyers; and

limiting access to the lockboxes that provide licensed brokers with access to homes for sale to brokers who work for a NAR-affiliated MLS.

“These NAR rules, policies, and practices have been widely adopted and enforced by NAR-affiliated MLSs, and are, therefore, agreements among competing real estate brokers each of which reduce price competition among brokers and lead to lower quality service for American home buyers and sellers,” the complaint says.

The complaint alleges these “agreements” have a cumulative anticompetitive effect and individually and collectively “unreasonably restrain trade” in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act and should therefore be prohibited by an injunction.

The DOJ said that, if approved by the court, its proposed settlement will improve competition in the real estate market, providing consumers with more choices and better service.

“Buying a home is one of life’s biggest and most important financial decisions,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, in a statement.

“Home buyers and sellers should be aware of all the broker fees they are paying,” Delrahim added. “Today’s settlement prevents traditional brokers from impeding competition — including by internet-based methods of home buying and selling — by providing greater transparency to consumers about broker fees. This will increase price competition among brokers and lead to better quality of services for American home buyers and sellers.”

In an emailed statement, NAR told Inman it had reached an agreement with the DOJ that “fully resolves” questions raised by the DOJ about the MLS system and commissions. The trade group will therefore make the following changes, according to NAR’s vice president of communications, Mantill Williams:

In accordance with the MLS system’s long-standing focus on creating an efficient, transparent marketplace for home buyers and sellers, the amount of compensation offered to buyers’ agents for each MLS listing will be made publicly available. Publicly accessible MLS data feeds will include offers of compensation, and buyers’ agents will have an affirmative obligation to provide such information to their clients for homes of interest. The rule changes re-affirm that MLSs and brokerages, as always, must provide consumers all properties that fit their criteria regardless of compensation offered or the name of the listing brokerage. While NAR has long encouraged buyers’ agents to explain how they expect to be paid, typically through offers of cooperative compensation from sellers’ agents, there will be a rule that more definitively states that buyers’ agents cannot represent their services as free to clients. With the seller’s prior approval, a licensed real estate agent will have access to the lockboxes of properties listed on an MLS even if the agent does not subscribe to the MLS.

“The National Association of Realtors (NAR) rules and policies have long sought to ensure fair and competitive real estate markets for home buyers and sellers,” Williams said.

“Most of the changes seek to more explicitly state what is already the spirit and intent of NAR’s Code of Ethics and MLS Policies regarding providing information about commissions and MLS participation. We’re proud to be associated with the MLS system that puts consumers first and benefits home buyers, sellers and small business brokerages, and is constantly building upon these principles.

“While NAR disagrees with the DOJ’s characterization of our rules and policies, and NAR admits no liability, wrongdoing or truth of any allegations by the DOJ, we have agreed to make certain changes to the Code of Ethics and MLS Policies while we remain focused on supporting our members as they preserve, protect and advance the American dream of homeownership.”

The vast majority of the 565 or so MLSs in the U.S. are owned by Realtor associations, which in turn are governed by NAR rules. If Realtor associations don’t follow NAR rules, they risk losing their charter. If Realtor-affiliated MLSs don’t follow NAR rules, they risk losing their NAR-provided professional liability insurance.

According to the complaint, NAR’s Handbook on Multiple Listing Policy 2020 currently recommends that MLSs prohibit disclosing to prospective buyers the total commissions offered to buyer brokers and all or nearly all NAR-affiliated MLSs have adopted that prohibition.

For instance, Section 18.3.1 of the handbook states: “Listings displayed pursuant to IDX shall contain only those fields of data designated by the MLS. Display of all other fields (as determined by the MLS) is prohibited. Confidential fields intended only for other MLS participants and users (e.g., cooperative compensation offers, showing instructions, property security information, etc.) may not be displayed.”

“This means that while buyer brokers can see the commission that is being offered to them if their home buyer purchases a specific property — a commission that will ultimately be paid through the home purchase price that the home buyer, represented by the buyer broker, pays — MLSs conceal this fee from home buyers,” the complaint says.

“NAR’s Commission-Concealment Rules relieve buyer brokers from the necessity of competing against each other by offering rebates or offering to accept lower commissions. NAR’s Commission-Concealment Rules also make home buyers both less likely and less able to negotiate a discount or rebate off the offered commission. Finally, NAR’s Commission-Concealment Rules encourage and perpetuate the setting of persistently high commission offers by sellers and their listing agents. The result is higher prices for buyer broker services.”

The complaint alleges that buyer brokers may steer potential homebuyers away from properties with lower commission offers “by filtering out, failing to show, or denigrating” them and buyers can’t resist or detect the steering if they can’t see commission offers.

“Fear of having buyers steered away from a property is also a strong deterrent to sellers who would otherwise offer lower buyer broker commissions, which further contributes to higher prices for buyer broker services,” the complaint says.

Last year, NAR amended the Realtor Code of Ethics to state: Unless they are receiving no compensation from any source for their time or services, Realtors may use the term “free” and similar terms in their advertising and in other representations only if they clearly and conspicuously disclose (a) by whom they are being, or expect to be, paid; (b) the amount of the payment or anticipated payment; (c) any conditions associated with the payment, offered product, or service; and (d) any other terms relating to their compensation.

While the change was made in part for the purposes of “legal defensibility,” the DOJ’s complaint alleges that rule “allows brokers to mislead buyers by obscuring the fact that buyers have a stake in what their buyer brokers are being paid for their services. Buyer broker fees, though nominally paid by the home’s seller, are ultimately paid out of the funds from the purchase price of the house. If buyers are told that buyer broker services are ‘free,’ buyers are less likely to think to negotiate a lower buyer broker commission or to view buyer broker rebate offers as attractive.”

The DOJ said it will publish the proposed settlement in the Federal Register as required by the Antitrust Procedures and Penalties Act and anyone may submit written comments regarding the proposed final judgment within 60 days of its publication to Chief, Office of Decree Enforcement and Compliance, Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice, 950 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W., Washington, DC 20530. After the 60 days, the court may approve the proposed judgment if it finds it serves the public interest, the DOJ said.

