A new artificial intelligence system built by PlanetRE claims to be the “first fully automated system to accomplish mission critical and arduous tasks with full autonomy and automation,” according to a Jan. 13 statement.

Agentic AI is the latest from the enterprise software provider for multiple listing services, brokerages and agents that offers consumer search tools, marketing content creation systems, virtual staging tools, and a video marketing and CRM solution.

The new release is designed to create efficiencies for the everyday agent and the brokerage as a whole, according to the statement. It can automate the creation of comparative market analyses, allow for quick adjustment of comps and allows for brokerage white labeling.

“The big difference with Agentic AI is that it is not an LLM wrapper bolted to a CRM like a chatbot but a native AI solution that can autonomously access data from multiple internal and external harmonized data sources as required and use dynamic flows instead of the first-generation static flows,” the company said.

On the MLS front, Agentic AI includes Sherlock, a computer vision-based mechanism for image scanning with the intent of tagging photography for specific features, identifying possible flaws and compliance challenges. It also allows people to upload an image to launch a search for similar listings.

Sherlock’s Data Piracy feature can be deployed to crawl the internet for unlicensed or non-compliant duplicate image use. It reports specific violations in report format and can redact the image as necessary.

“Agentic AI is magical for the industry,” said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE, in the company’s statement. ”It offers a new axis of productivity, speed and scale compared to manual alternatives — an absolute necessity to compete and succeed in the new business world.”

Last year PlanetRE released Intelligent Assistant, a tool designed to generate visuals for social media and marketing outreach using natural language queries. Results of the search can then be distributed via text and email and used in predictive marketing campaigns from within Socialite CRM, planetRE’s flagship lead management tool.

Among other technologies, the company also developed a millennial search portal, Facebook apps for real estate, a transaction tracking solution and an agent money management product.

