Looking for more help in your business? The answer might lie with an AI-generated twin who can take on some of the communication tasks on your behalf, Rachael Hite writes.

I don’t know about you, but if I had a twin who could help out with my projects and plans, I feel like not only would it be a huge help, but that I would be able to spend more quality time educating my clients, which is a cornerstone in my prospecting method.

The advancement of artificial intelligence has been lightning fast, and now, beyond writing and planning, AI is able to clone our voices and our likenesses — which means that, if used correctly, you can create that twin you’ve always dreamed of to help you with your business.

In this article, I’m going to share one AI tool that I have been experimenting with, where I have cloned myself so that I can create fast and professional content for marketing and client education. The ethical side of this equation is tricky.

Note: I know I personally assume risk with allowing this technology to basically make my most personal intellectual collateral something that is now accessible online and subject to hacking, hijacking and probably about 99 other nightmare scenarios that I haven’t even dreamed up yet. Use this technology with caution; it’s not a long-term or full-time content solution or substitution for your honest, authentic self.

Creating my AI twin

There are so many new tools cropping up that it was hard to narrow down some to try, especially when most of them do have some subscription fee, and that can add up quickly while you are in the sandbox. My criteria were simple: I wanted it to be affordable, ridiculously easy to use, and such a close likeness that my close friends could not tell it was AI. Not a tall order at all, right?

The tool I landed on was Captions. This tool is video-first, and with the same method, I created a simple script to capture my likeness. From there, I was able to generate my twin, or in my case, several AI siblings. Then, I could use other tools to edit, write scripts, and create fast and simple videos. This is for short-form video creation and would be fantastic for YouTube shorts, TikToks and Reels.

I chose the Max plan at $24.99 a month. I found the dashboard and user interface very intuitive. They have built-in instructions for your first projects, so I didn’t have to watch any tutorial videos to know what I was doing. I have video and social media creation skills; beginners may find this less intuitive and may need to move more slowly with learning how to “ride this bike” to get good results.

But how real is it?

I’m going to give it a rating of “in the ballpark.” My close friends couldn’t tell, but my friends who edit videos and social on a regular basis could pick up the “AI” of it all. The same goes for ChatGPT; most human writers and media professionals can distinguish between AI and “the real thing.”

The quality was good enough for me for short educational moments and as a great tool to build relationships with prospects who haven’t met me in person yet. Again, my mantra for 2025 is to figure out ways to use new tech to replace tired social media content and practices with less work and more consistency to expand my digital footprint.

My biggest issue was the lip-syncing; it seemed just a little off. This was less important to me because of the automatic captions and the rising data that many folks are watching social media video without sound.

Pro tip: You could hire a professional videographer and get way better and more meaningful results. I would argue you definitely get what you pay for here.

5 short video ideas to connect with your audience

The key to these tools is to use them to your advantage to connect to niche sections of your audience that you don’t always necessarily have time for. These tools should also be used in lighter, more positive and uplifting content messaging, as your AI twin lacks any spectrum for emotions for sensitive or serious topics.

Seasonal intro

You can crank out a fun weekly message and use that as your hook for engaging your audience. Mention something timely, seasonal or even a fun fact. You can link or embed these on your socials and in prospecting emails and even text messages if you have permission to contact them.

FAQs

Using these tools to create a resource database to answer your most commonly asked questions will save you so much time when corresponding with and educating clients.

Calls to action

Do you have a new listing? Do you have a buyer looking for a specific neighborhood? Is there a local community event or charity message you have to share? Here is a great way to get away from just static template graphic posts.

Local knowledge expert

Videos that share facts about your community or different locations will help build your reputation as a local knowledge expert in the areas where you’re working with clients. Once you start brainstorming fast facts about your home base that only locals know, you might be surprised just how much local content you can create.

Mythbusting

This is one of my personal favorites. This is a fun way to establish yourself as a professional expert, but it also helps your prospects and clients understand common myths about real estate, dispel rumors and even set their worries at ease.

Remember, it is important not to be on a mission to prove your prospects wrong or lecture them. Still, it should be your mission to make sure they have the best resources and education for their household and personal journey in real estate so they can make their best choices for positive outcomes.

Use your twin for good, not evil

With significant advancements in technology comes great responsibility. We can’t ignore the fact that deep fakes and even hazardous pornographic AI tools exist and have the power to ruin lives and reputations.

We also cannot ignore the fact that we cannot give AI total control over our businesses because that defeats the purpose of paving your own unique way to personally fulfilled success. Plus, I’ve seen that movie, and I don’t like the way it ends.

Finally, please do not create AI likenesses for anyone for whom you do not have written permission to do so. For legal purposes, remember that using AI tools for business prospecting still applies to many of the consumer regulations the FCC has about solicitation for consumers.

We have to keep humans in the housing industry because we are the champions of building homes, communities, and businesses for real humans, not AI. Have fun with your AI twin, but remember, as Coke (which recently ran into controversy for its own AI-generated content) has been telling us for decades, that there is nothing like the real thing.

Rachael Hite is a seasoned housing counselor and thought leader in the real estate industry, known for her extensive expertise across business news journalism, retirement housing, and affordable housing initiatives. Connect with Rachael on Instagram and Linkedin.