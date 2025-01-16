Since its founding in 2011, Home Experts Realty has built an ethical and diverse team of agents who are dedicated to providing exceptional service. The brokerage’s founders have ensured that their agents are well-trained to operate both independently and as part of a cohesive team.

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (HHRES) is strengthening is presence in Ohio after merging with Home Experts Realty and its nearly 400 agents, the brokerage announced Wednesday.

This partnership marks HHRES’ third merger in just two months.

Since its founding in 2011, Home Experts Realty has built an ethical and diverse team of agents who are dedicated to providing exceptional service. The brokerage’s founders have ensured that their agents are well-trained to operate both independently and as part of a cohesive team.

“Home Experts Realty has built a strong, values-driven foundation that aligns perfectly with Howard Hanna’s mission and culture,” Shawn Adams, president of HHRES’ Ohio South Central region, said in a statement.

“They’ve built a brokerage that values its agents like family, and we are thrilled to welcome them into ours. Together, we look forward to an exciting future, building on our shared mission to provide unmatched support, innovation and service to our agents, staff and clients.”

Home Experts Realty decision to merge with Howard Hanna was driven by the brokerage’s cutting-edge technology, support resources and family-oriented culture.

“Joining forces with Howard Hanna is a perfect match,” Home Experts Realty President and Principal Broker Clyde Corle said in a statement. “This will prove to have a major impact on real estate in Southwest Ohio. The exceptional resources available to our agents and the shared knowledge of our brokerages will be powerful. We look forward to a very rewarding future for all parties involved.”

In the past two months, HHRES has also merged with Big Hill Realty in Dayton, Ohio, and The Alliance Group Realty in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Collectively, the three mergers have brought more than 600 agents under the Howard Hanna umbrella.

Inman has reached out to Howard Hanna for further comment.

