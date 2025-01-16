Since its founding in 2011, Home Experts Realty has built an ethical and diverse team of agents who are dedicated to providing exceptional service. The brokerage’s founders have ensured that their agents are well-trained to operate both independently and as part of a cohesive team.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (HHRES) is strengthening is presence in Ohio after merging with Home Experts Realty and its nearly 400 agents, the brokerage announced Wednesday.

This partnership marks HHRES’ third merger in just two months.

Since its founding in 2011, Home Experts Realty has built an ethical and diverse team of agents who are dedicated to providing exceptional service. The brokerage’s founders have ensured that their agents are well-trained to operate both independently and as part of a cohesive team.

“Home Experts Realty has built a strong, values-driven foundation that aligns perfectly with Howard Hanna’s mission and culture,” Shawn Adams, president of HHRES’ Ohio South Central region, said in a statement.

“They’ve built a brokerage that values its agents like family, and we are thrilled to welcome them into ours. Together, we look forward to an exciting future, building on our shared mission to provide unmatched support, innovation and service to our agents, staff and clients.”

Home Experts Realty decision to merge with Howard Hanna was driven by the brokerage’s cutting-edge technology, support resources and family-oriented culture.

“Joining forces with Howard Hanna is a perfect match,” Home Experts Realty President and Principal Broker Clyde Corle said in a statement. “This will prove to have a major impact on real estate in Southwest Ohio.  The exceptional resources available to our agents and the shared knowledge of our brokerages will be powerful. We look forward to a very rewarding future for all parties involved.”

In the past two months, HHRES has also merged with Big Hill Realty in Dayton, Ohio, and The Alliance Group Realty in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Collectively, the three mergers have brought more than 600 agents under the Howard Hanna umbrella.

Inman has reached out to Howard Hanna for further comment.

Email Richelle Hammiel

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×