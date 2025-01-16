Find out how Leonard and her team are setting the standard for excellence in their Chicagoland market with cutting-edge methods, unparalleled client service and community advocacy.

After nearly two decades at a big-box brokerage, Sarah Leonard took the reins as team lead and broker-owner at Legacy Properties. The difference between a franchise and an indie? Access.

“Being independent means there are no layers of corporate red tape,” Leonard said. “Our clients and agents have direct access to decision-makers, which ensures fast responses, flexible solutions and exceptional service.”

In addition, Leonard relishes the ability to offer “a personalized experience to every client. We’re not bound by corporate rules, which means we can focus on what truly matters — building relationships and serving our local community.

“We live and work here, so we deeply understand the market and the unique needs of our clients.”

Find out how Leonard and her team are setting the standard for excellence in their Chicagoland market with cutting-edge methods, unparalleled client service and community advocacy.

Broker Spotlight: Sarah Leonard

Name: Sarah Leonard

Title: Team lead, owner, broker

Experience: 19 years

Location: Chicago, Illinois metro area

Brokerage name: Legacy Properties, A Sarah Leonard Company

Rankings: 5th

Team size: 12

Transaction sides: 373 YTD

Sales volume: $151,120,860 YTD

How did you get your start in real estate?

I got started at the age of 21, getting licensed on my birthday, and it’s been an incredible journey ever since. Real estate has always been a part of my life. Growing up, my family moved every four to five years, with my parents designing and building the homes we lived in with their own hands. Being immersed in that process gave me an early appreciation for the real estate world.

In high school, I got an even closer look when my mom worked at the [local] Association of Realtors. I helped her host events, which gave me firsthand insight into what a Realtor’s life was like. From that point forward, I knew this was the path I wanted to follow.

I spent 19 years at the same brokerage, gaining invaluable experience and learning what works and what doesn’t work at these big-box brokerages. This brings me current with starting my own brokerage, Legacy Properties, A Sarah Leonard Company.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Working in real estate is often misunderstood as a glamorous job filled with showing beautiful homes and closing deals, but there’s so much more to it. Success is built on trust, relationships and genuine care for clients, as it’s not just about sales but helping people navigate some of the most important decisions of their lives.

The hours are unpredictable, with agents often working evenings, weekends and even holidays to accommodate clients’ schedules. It’s a multifaceted role where you wear many hats, acting as a negotiator, marketer, problem-solver, counselor and project manager — no two days are ever the same.

Continuous learning is essential, as market trends, legal updates and new tools constantly evolve. While the industry can be lucrative, it takes time, consistent effort and upfront investment to build a successful business.

Teamwork is also vital, as agents collaborate with lenders, inspectors, attorneys, appraisers and colleagues to ensure smooth transactions. Lastly, the emotional aspect of real estate cannot be overstated — buying or selling a home is deeply personal, and agents often serve as mediators, advisors and emotional anchors for their clients.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

The big-box brokerage model often prioritizes revenue and growth over relationships and the client experience. I wanted to create something different, where the focus is on truly serving clients. That vision became a reality with the Sarah Leonard Team.

Today, we are a group of 12 full-time agents, divided into listing and buyer specialists, so each client gets the benefit of a dedicated expert. As the team leader, listing agent and owner of the company, I take immense pride in the incredible professionals I work alongside and the exceptional service we provide to our clients.

Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest decisions a person can make, and my team’s mission is to take the heavy lifting off our clients’ shoulders. We’ve built strong partnerships with trusted professionals, including home inspectors, attorneys, appraisers, lenders, stagers, photographers and moving companies. Every one of these relationships is carefully selected to ensure they meet our high standards, helping to make the process as seamless and stress-free as possible.

Our goal is to make every client feel like they’re our only client, delivering the personalized attention they deserve throughout the journey.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Be clear about where you want to go. A lot of brokers get into this industry for the freedom and wealth opportunity yet do not have an end destination in mind. When you don’t have an end destination in mind, it is easy to get distracted and be unproductive with your daily activities, which takes you further away from the end result of what you’re looking for.

I recommend finding the right community and mentors that will help you achieve the lifestyle and goals that are important to you and why you chose real estate.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Real estate is an infinite game. You need to look at every interaction activity and see the long-term benefits of it. This is an industry where one transaction can turn into multiple transactions if you handle it appropriately. And document it well.

Use the industries, tools and resources to help your life be easier and find your community that will help you achieve the long-term goals you’re looking for.

