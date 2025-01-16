Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.
MyCUmortgage, a service that helps credit unions provide home loans to members, added 18 new clients in 2024, besting its 2023 tally of 13 signings by 38 percent.
Beavercreek, Ohio-based myCUmortgage is a credit union service organization (CUSO) that partners with technology providers to help credit unions originate, underwrite and service conventional and government-backed FHA, VA and USDA home loans.
“At myCUmortgage, we believe the best path to homeownership is through credit unions,” myCUmortgage President Paul Sutor said Wednesday in announcing the addition of three new credit union partners in the fourth quarter of 2024. “These three new partners agree, and we’re excited to assist them in helping their members with homeownership.”
MyCUmortgage had previously announced six new credit union partners in Q3, four in Q2 and five in Q1.
The 18 credit union partners signed in 2024 represent more than 421,000 members and $6.76 billion in assets.
New myCUmortgage partners (ranked by assets)
- Seattle Credit Union (Seattle, Washington); 56,393 members, $1.093 billion assets
- Campus Federal Credit Union (Baton Rouge, Louisiana); 44,154 members, $876 million assets
- Solarity Credit Union (Yakima, Washington); 49,537 members, $827 million assets
- Cornerstone Financial Credit Union (Nashville, Tennessee); 48,342 members, $613 million assets
- ValleyStar Credit Union (Martinsville, Virginia); 37,784 members, $600 million assets
- AdelFi Credit Union (Brea, California); 17,428 members, $564 million assets
- Securityplus Federal Credit Union (Baltimore, Maryland); 36,109 members, $558 million assets
- Earthmover Credit Union (Oswego, Illinois); 29,502 members, $373 million assets
- Glass City Federal Credit Union (Maumee, Ohio); 26,611 members, $294 million assets
- Tremont Credit Union (Milton, Massachusetts); 13,662 members, $259 million assets
- Meritus Credit Union (Lafayette, Louisiana); 24,737 members, $239 million assets
- Blue Eagle Credit Union (Roanoke, Virginia); 18,421 members, $237 million assets
- Northwest Christian Credit Union (Nampa, Idaho); 5,628 members, $108 million assets
- HopeSouth Federal Credit Union (Abbeville, South Carolina); 3,518 members, $31 million assets
- DN Community Federal Credit Union (Canton, Ohio); 3,050 members, $29 million assets
- CHHE Credit Union (Huntington, West Virginia); 4,124 members, $28 million assets
- Laredo Fire Department Federal Credit Union (Laredo, Texas); 1,877 members, $16 million assets
- Victoria Federal Credit Union (Victoria, Texas); 1,244 members, $9 million assets
Get Inman’s Mortgage Brief Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.