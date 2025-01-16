With three new clients signed in Q4, the credit union onboarded as mortgage partners in 2024 represent more than 421,000 members and $6.76 billion in assets.

MyCUmortgage, a service that helps credit unions provide home loans to members, added 18 new clients in 2024, besting its 2023 tally of 13 signings by 38 percent.

Beavercreek, Ohio-based myCUmortgage is a credit union service organization (CUSO) that partners with technology providers to help credit unions originate, underwrite and service conventional and government-backed FHA, VA and USDA home loans.

“At myCUmortgage, we believe the best path to homeownership is through credit unions,” myCUmortgage President Paul Sutor said Wednesday in announcing the addition of three new credit union partners in the fourth quarter of 2024. “These three new partners agree, and we’re excited to assist them in helping their members with homeownership.”

MyCUmortgage had previously announced six new credit union partners in Q3, four in Q2 and five in Q1.

The 18 credit union partners signed in 2024 represent more than 421,000 members and $6.76 billion in assets.

New myCUmortgage partners (ranked by assets)

