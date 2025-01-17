Real estate professionals aren’t just in the business of helping people buy and sell houses; they are the guardians of the very idea of home, coach Darryl Davis writes.

Can’t join us in person at Inman Connect New York? Don’t miss out on the game-changing insights and strategies shared by over 250 industry-leading speakers across 75+ carefully curated sessions. With a Virtual Pass, you’ll get all the tools you need to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities — delivered straight to your screen, wherever you are!

The wildfires raging across California are far more than a natural disaster; they are a full-blown housing and humanitarian crisis. It’s not just a few families losing their homes overnight, but entire communities reduced to ashes, and the very concept of “home” as we know it is under siege.

As real estate professionals, we’re not just in the business of helping people buy and sell houses; we are the guardians of the very idea of home. Now, more than ever, it’s time to step up and make a difference.

The devastation at a glance

As of Jan. 16, 2025, the wildfires in Southern California have resulted in significant devastation:

These statistics underscore the profound impact of the wildfires on individuals and communities, highlighting the urgent need for support and recovery efforts.

This isn’t just a challenge for California — it’s a call to action for the entire real estate community. Whether you live in LA or elsewhere in the country, there are actionable steps you can take to support those affected and help rebuild what’s been lost.

How we can help

1. Airbnb.org FREE House Rentals: Airbnb.org is stepping up by offering free, temporary housing to wildfire victims. As real estate agents, we can amplify this effort in the following ways:

Donate to Airbnb.org to fund emergency housing for displaced families. Every dollar counts.

Spread the word : Share Airbnb.org’s program with your network and on social media. Use your voice to inspire action. Visit Airbnb.org to learn more and contribute.

2. Share critical resources. Help those affected by directing them to these vital services:

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): Financial assistance for food, water, and temporary housing. Apply online at disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES): Information on shelters and wildfire recovery services. Visit wildfirerecovery.caloes.ca.gov .

California Wildfire Recovery Resources: Comprehensive disaster recovery information available at usa.gov/california-wildfires .

California Department of Social Services (CDSS): Assistance with locating evacuated residents and replacing vital documents. Visit cdss.ca.gov/disaster-help-center .

CAL FIRE: Post-wildfire recovery assistance and programs. More details at readyforwildfire.org .

California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund: Supports long-term recovery efforts. Donate at calfund.org .

Direct Relief: Provides masks, vehicles and funds to support firefighters and recovery. Learn more at directrelief.org .

3. Provide mental health support. Recovery isn’t just physical — it’s emotional. The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has resources available to aid those coping with trauma. Share these with your clients and community to ensure no one faces this alone. Learn more here.

Brokerage relief efforts

Anywhere: The Anywhere Gives charitable foundation has established the Anywhere Disaster Relief Fund (ADRF) to assist employee families, franchisees and independent sales agents. Anywhere employees or affiliated agents can apply for grants here. Donate here.

The Anywhere Gives charitable foundation has established the Anywhere Disaster Relief Fund (ADRF) to assist employee families, franchisees and independent sales agents. Anywhere employees or affiliated agents can apply for grants here. Donate here. Keller Williams: Keller Williams Cares is offering emergency grants to KW associates and their families for health, housing and transportation needs. Apply here.

Keller Williams Cares is offering emergency grants to KW associates and their families for health, housing and transportation needs. Apply here. The Agency: The brokerage launched the Giveback Home LA Fire Relief Fundraiser to support its staff and agents. Donate here. The Agency’s Donation and Resource Center is also collecting essentials supplies for impacted families, and providing temporary housing resources.

The brokerage launched the Giveback Home LA Fire Relief Fundraiser to support its staff and agents. Donate here. The Agency’s Donation and Resource Center is also collecting essentials supplies for impacted families, and providing temporary housing resources. Hilton & Hyland, Paul Salazar Group: The group is assisting their network with temporary housing, transportation and essential supplies resources, including Furnished Finder Monthly furnished rentals in LA, and the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund.

The group is assisting their network with temporary housing, transportation and essential supplies resources, including Furnished Finder Monthly furnished rentals in LA, and the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund. Douglas Elliman: Douglas Elliman is hosting a wildfire recovery Zoom panel on Friday, Jan. 19 at 12 p.m. to discuss next steps. The brokerage also launched a fundraising campaign for the American Red Cross to provide essential resources for wildfire victims.

Douglas Elliman is hosting a wildfire recovery Zoom panel on Friday, Jan. 19 at 12 p.m. to discuss next steps. The brokerage also launched a fundraising campaign for the American Red Cross to provide essential resources for wildfire victims. Pardee Properties: Pardee Properties compiled a list of over 3,400 vacant, staged or furnished homes for displaced residents, and a form to track assistance and resource contributions. Its operations team is also coordinating transportation to safe locations and delivering food, clothing and sanitary items.

Pardee Properties compiled a list of over 3,400 vacant, staged or furnished homes for displaced residents, and a form to track assistance and resource contributions. Its operations team is also coordinating transportation to safe locations and delivering food, clothing and sanitary items. California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.): C.A.R. is pledging $600,000 toward wildfire relief, with $300,000 allocated to its Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) and $300,000 to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Relief Foundation. Impacted members of the Realtor community can apply for assistance here.

A mission of purpose and passion

As real estate professionals, we have a unique connection to the concept of home. It’s more than just walls and a roof — it’s where memories are made, where people find safety, and where communities grow. The wildfires have struck at the heart of this concept, but we have the power to help restore it. Here’s how:

Volunteer your time with local recovery efforts.

Open your office as a resource center for those displaced.

Collaborate with local organizations to provide housing solutions and support.

Together, we can rebuild

The resilience of our communities depends on the collective efforts of individuals like you. By taking action, sharing resources and lending your voice, you’re not just helping families recover — you’re demonstrating what it means to be a real estate professional with heart and purpose.

Let’s show the world what happens when we come together to protect the idea of home. Visit Airbnb.org and the resources listed above to get started. Together, we can rebuild lives and restore hope, one home at a time.

#RealEstateResponsibility #HelpRebuildHome #CaliforniaWildfireRelief