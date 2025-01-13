This year isn’t about working harder — it’s about working smarter, coach Darryl Davis writes. It’s about learning new skills and fine-tuning your solutions.

My team and I have dubbed 2025 as the Year of the Skilled Agent. That’s because it is vital that every agent who wants to stay in business this year needs to level up in every proficiency. That means sharpening skills, embracing tech and mastering tools that make life easier and business more productive.

These 10 tools are designed to help you stand out, stay on track and close more deals — all without spending a penny.

1. Google Business Profile is your 24/7 online open house

Want buyers and sellers to find you before they find anyone else? A polished Google Business Profile is your first step to showing up in searches, snagging reviews, and looking like the go-to agent in your market. Best of all—it’s free.

Pro tip: Keep your profile fresh with regular updates, photos of your listings, and speedy responses to reviews. Think of it as watering your digital garden — it keeps things growing.

Set up your profile here.

2. Canva for design that dazzles without the price tag

Feel like your marketing materials could use a glow-up? Canva’s intuitive platform makes creating flyers, social media posts, and listing presentations a breeze. Even the free version gives you access to thousands of templates that’ll have clients thinking you hired a designer. This is a fan favorite of not only our coaching members, but our entire team.

Pro tip: Try Canva’s video tools to create short, shareable clips that make your listings pop online. Video = clicks and clicks = clients.



Get started with Canva.

3. ChatGPT is your free AI assistant for client communication

One of my all-time favorite tools — ever. Need help crafting emails, explaining market trends, or brainstorming marketing ideas? ChatGPT is your new best friend. It’s like having a copywriter on call — only this one works 24/7 and never complains.

Pro tip: Use AI to draft your follow-up emails, refine property descriptions or even create personalized messages for past clients. Just plug in what you need, and let the magic happen.



Try ChatGPT for free.

4. MLS Alerts to be the market guru

In real estate, being first isn’t just an advantage — it’s everything. Set up free MLS alerts to keep tabs on new listings, price changes, and market shifts. It’s like having a market whisperer feeding you intel around the clock.

Pro tip: Customize alerts for specific clients to show them you’re always one step ahead of the game. “They said dream home; I said dream agent.” (Check your local MLS for setup instructions.)

5. Google Calendar for time-blocking for hustlers

Your schedule can make or break your business, and Google Calendar is your time-blocking BFF. Sync it across devices, color-code tasks, and never miss another showing or follow-up call.

Pro tip: Add appointment slots for prospecting and use reminders to nudge you into action. Bonus: It integrates seamlessly with Zoom, so you’re always on time for virtual meetings.

Get Google Calendar.

6. Jasper AI to create content like a pro

For agents who want to stand out online, Jasper AI is a lifesaver. Use this free tool to write social media captions, blogs, and ad copy that convert. You give it the vibe, it gives you the words.

Pro tip: Use Jasper’s tone adjustment feature to craft posts that match your brand—whether you’re feeling witty, professional, or downright sassy.

Test Jasper AI for free.

7. Zoom for virtual deals made easy

Whether it’s client consultations, virtual open houses, or team check-ins, Zoom keeps you connected. The free plan lets you host up to 100 participants for 40 minutes—plenty of time to wow a buyer or seal a deal.

Pro tip: Record your meetings to share with clients or for self-review. Bonus: Use virtual backgrounds to hide that pile of paperwork in the corner.

Sign up for free on Zoom.

8. Grammarly to polish every word

If you’ve ever sent a text or email and immediately spotted a typo, Grammarly is here to save the day. This free tool catches mistakes, suggests edits and makes your communication shine.

This actually just came up on a recent coaching call for me as we caught a few displays of carelessness and sloppiness in both listing descriptions and communication. Every time you aren’t attentive to your words (whether verbal or written) it is a mark on your perceived integrity. Be careful out there.

Pro tip: Use Grammarly’s tone checker to make sure your emails hit the right notes — professional, approachable and typo-free.

Try Grammarly for free.

9. Canva Docs for visual proposals that wow

Need to send a presentation that makes clients stop and say, “Wow”? Canva Docs is a new feature that blends text, images and data into visually stunning documents. Perfect for listing proposals or neighborhood reports.

Pro tip: Use the drag-and-drop interface to include graphs, timelines and photos of homes. It’s like PowerPoint and Word had a cooler, more creative cousin.

Explore Canva Docs for free.

10. Bitly to make your links work smarter

Ever sent a link so long it looked like a scroll from the Middle Ages? Bitly shortens those monster URLs into clean, shareable links. Perfect for flyers, emails or social media posts, it even tracks how many clicks you’re getting.

Pro tip: Use Bitly to create custom, branded links (like “bit.ly/OpenHouseSmithStreet”) that look professional and are easy to remember.

Try Bitly for free.

Take on 2025 like a pro

This year isn’t about working harder — it’s about working smarter. It’s about learning new skills and fine-tuning your solutions. These tools are your secret weapons for doing just that. From AI to calendars to marketing and skill building, each one is designed to help you save time, increase productivity, and absolutely dominate your market.

Darryl Davis is the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.