Markham, Ontario-based Living Realty, an independent 550-agent team, is affiliating with Keller Williams, clinching it as the Texas-based company’s largest Canadian market center, the brokerage announced Monday.

A subsidiary of Living Group of Companies, Living Realty has generated more than $1.1 billion in sales since 2023. The brokerage attributes its success to a strong focus on agent training, exceptional client service and mentorship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Living Realty to our KW family,” Keller Williams Worldwide President William Soteroff said in a statement. “Their long-standing reputation for excellence, combined with their unwavering commitment to agent success and client satisfaction, aligns perfectly with our powerful culture and mission to empower entrepreneurs to thrive.”

Effective March 3, 2025, Living Realty will officially become KW Living Realty, operating from its head office at 8 Steelcase Rd W, Markham, Ontario, along with five additional branch offices across the Greater Toronto area.

Living Realty currently serves key markets from downtown Toronto to Markham, Newmarket to Mississauga and Pickering to Kitchener-Waterloo.

All 550 agents and 35 staff members are expected to transition to KW.

David Wong will serve as team leader at KW Living Realty market center. Previously, he served as vice president of Living Realty. Kelvin Wong will take on the role operating principal of KW Living Realty. He has served as Living Realty’s broker of record since 2016.

After 45 years as an independent brokerage, Living Realty partnered with KW to elevate its services and support for both clients and agents. In particular, the brokerage will leverage KW’s training, technology and global networking opportunities, executives said.

“Keller Williams aligns well with our business philosophy and culture,” Ben Wong, an executive vice president and chief legal officer with Living Group of Companies, added. “We felt it only made sense to join forces to expand our presence and increase market share.”

