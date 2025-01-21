Can’t join us in person at Inman Connect New York? Don’t miss out on the game-changing insights and strategies shared by over 250 industry-leading speakers across 75+ carefully curated sessions. With a Virtual Pass, you’ll get all the tools you need to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities — delivered straight to your screen, wherever you are!

Inman, the industry leader for news and information for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, today announced the 2025 winners of its Power Players award. This prestigious award recognizes those individuals charting a course toward a brighter tomorrow for the real estate community.

The 2025 Inman Power Players includes an impressive list of executives and founders — each of whom has the ability to play a key role in shaping the future of the residential real estate industry. This year’s list includes 143 notable individuals from the residential real estate, mortgage, finance and proptech ecosystems.

“Inman begins the year by welcoming a new class of Power Players,” said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. “These individuals are leaders who shape the future of the industry, driving innovation and guiding us toward a more promising tomorrow.”

The 2025 Power Player honorees include:

The complete list of this year’s Power Player awards winners can be found here.

The Power Players are just the start of this year’s Inman award program. For the second year, Inman recognized stand-outs in the New York real estate community with the New York Power Brokers. The 26 honorees demonstrate unparalleled expertise, innovation, and dedication in navigating this dynamic and competitive market and include:

The list of all 26 honorees can be found here.

Inman is also celebrating 23 leaders across real estate who have embraced cutting-edge technologies and new standards of efficiency and effectiveness for multiple listing services with its MLS Reinvented award. Recipients include Brian Donnellan of BrightMLS, Art Carter of California Regional MLS, Matt Fowler of Doorify MLS, Ninve James of REBNY, and Annie Ives of The MLS™. The full list of MLS Reinvented honorees can be viewed here.

The complete list of Inman’s real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman’s awards programs can be directed to awards@inman.com.