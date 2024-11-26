The Shee Group has done $114.6 million in volume so far this year. The team, led by Renna Shee, has affiliated with a KW market center in Cupertino, California.

Keller Williams has reason to give thanks this week after it recruited the California-based Shee Group away from Compass.

In a statement to Inman, Keller Williams said the Shee Group and its founder, Renna Shee, have chosen to affiliate with KW Thrive, an office in Cupertino, California. The statement adds that the team has done $114.6 million in volume so far this year via 50 deals. It did $88.8 million in volume last year. Shee added in the statement that “Keller Williams’ commitment to innovation, collaboration, and elevating the industry aligns well with our team.”

“We are excited to join Keller Williams, where we can lean into the training and coaching to further scale our team for growth, specifically into the luxury market,” Shee continued.

The team’s website lists nine members, including Shee, a buyer’s agent, and seven other people in administrative, support and marketing roles. Shee’s profile on the website states that she has worked in real estate for 15 years and sold more than 520 homes during her career.

The team’s move to Keller Williams comes amid a time of intense competition for top agents. Thanks to high rates and a slowing market in recent years, the battle for headcount gradually evolved into a battle for talent with a proven track record.

This trend has been particularly pronounced at firms such as Compass, but even companies such as eXp that previously focused on growing ranks have since pivoted to recruiting successful teams.

For its part, Keller Williams celebrated Shee’s arrival, with KW Thrive Operating Principal Eric Bradley saying in the statement that “we’re thrilled to partner” with the team.

“Her exceptional standards and unparalleled customer service set her apart, consistently delivering outstanding results as a business owner,” Bradley added. “We’re excited to collaborate closely with her, helping to expand her team and support her as she enters new markets.”

