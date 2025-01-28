When clients know they can trust you, coach Darryl Davis writes, referrals flow, relationships deepen and reputations grow.

Integrity isn’t just a buzzword — it’s the backbone of the real estate profession. Since the early days, when transactions were sealed with a handshake and a lot of trust, integrity has been what separates professionals from pretenders.

Noah Webster’s 1828 definition of integrity described it as moral soundness, honesty and uprightness — a fitting foundation for an industry rooted in trust and transparency. Back then, buying or selling property wasn’t just a transaction; it was life-changing. It still is.

Now, in a world full of high stakes and even higher expectations, integrity isn’t optional — it’s essential.

A history lesson on integrity in real estate

Before the 19th century, property deals were informal and often relied on handwritten deeds stored in a local town hall or a county clerk’s office. Without standardized systems, trust and honesty weren’t just appreciated — they were mandatory.

As industrialization fueled urban growth in the mid-1800s, the stakes in real estate grew higher. Property ownership symbolizes freedom, stability and success. Enter the New York Real Estate Board — the first professional real estate organization. Its mission? To establish ethical standards and fair practices, setting the stage for the modern real estate profession.

From handwritten deeds to professional licensing, the industry has evolved, but its heartbeat — integrity — remains the same.

Fast-forward to today: Challenges in upholding integrity

Let’s be honest: 2024 was not a great year for real estate’s public image. Lawsuits, eyebrow-raising compensation for National Association of Realtors (NAR) executives, and other controversies have left the industry bruised.

Add to that the pressures of a competitive market, discount platforms and tech giants trying to replace personal service with algorithms, and it’s clear — our profession is at a crossroads.

But here’s the truth: Every challenge is an opportunity to double down on doing the right thing. When others cut corners, the best agents step up.

Actionable ways to be the integrity leader clients deserve

Commit to transparency: Honesty isn’t just refreshing; it’s the foundation of trust. Be upfront about fees, risks and property details — your clients will thank you. Master your craft: Stay sharp. Take courses, understand market shifts and make professionalism your superpower. Listen (no, really listen): Your clients don’t just want to be heard — they want to be understood. Active listening builds better relationships and better outcomes. Communicate like a pro: Quick responses aren’t just courteous — they’re a signal to your clients that they’re your priority. Double-check everything: From listing data to contracts, accuracy matters. Mistakes erode trust faster than a falling market. Get involved: Join professional organizations, attend industry events and show your clients you’re plugged into the best practices in real estate. Be a mentor: Pay it forward. Share your knowledge with new agents, and encourage them to uphold high standards. Own your mistakes: Accountability isn’t a weakness — it’s a strength. Learn from missteps and show your clients that you’re committed to growth.

The future of real estate is built on integrity

The real estate profession has a legacy of trust and ethical behavior. Let’s not just honor it — let’s elevate it. By leading with integrity in every transaction, every relationship, and every decision, we build a profession that earns respect and inspires confidence.

Integrity isn’t just a value — it’s your competitive edge in an industry full of distractions. When clients know they can trust you, referrals flow, relationships deepen and reputations grow.

So, let’s step up. Let’s lead. Let’s honor the history of this great profession by making integrity the rule, not the exception.

Darryl Davis is the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.