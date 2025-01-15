Social media is a powerful tool for real estate agents, but knowing what not to post is just as important as knowing what to share. Expert Jessi Healey outlines the top mistakes to avoid, from posting too much to ignoring comments, so you can maintain a polished, professional and trustworthy online presence.

Social media can be your greatest asset — until it isn’t. While a polished online presence can build trust and attract clients, careless mistakes can have the opposite effect, undermining your credibility and driving prospects away.

The good news? These pitfalls are easy to avoid with a bit of foresight and strategy. Here’s a rundown of the most common social media faux pas for real estate agents and how to steer clear of them.

1. Don’t make it all about you

Focusing solely on your achievements, listings and sales is tempting, but social media isn’t just a bragboard. Overloading your feed with “Just Sold!” posts and self-promotion can be impersonal and pushy.

Instead, aim to create a balance. Share valuable content, such as tips for first-time buyers, market trends or behind-the-scenes looks at your work. Make your audience feel seen and supported — not sold to.

2. Avoid polarizing topics

Social media is not the place to air political or personal grievances. While you might feel strongly about an issue, these posts can alienate potential clients who don’t share your perspective. That doesn’t mean you cannot or should not be authentic about what’s important to you, but do so positively and inclusively.

Keep your content professional and focused on real estate. If you’re passionate about a cause, support it in a way that aligns with your business, such as participating in a local charity or community event.

3. Don’t neglect your comments and messages

Ignoring comments or leaving messages unanswered sends the wrong message. It can make you appear unresponsive, even if you’re busy.

Set aside time each day to check your social media accounts. A quick, friendly reply shows you’re engaged and value your audience. And don’t just respond to the easy questions — acknowledge feedback, even if it’s critical, with professionalism and care.

Often, addressing negative feedback is more important for those watching than for the person criticizing you. Most people will only lurk on social media, but they are watching, and how you handle negative comments significantly impacts their impression of you and our business.

4. Don’t engage in online arguments

Negative comments happen, but responding defensively or emotionally can escalate the situation and damage your reputation.

Don’t feed the trolls by getting into a back-and-forth argument, though. Instead, address concerns calmly and professionally. Offer to take the conversation offline to resolve the issue. A polite, solution-focused response shows that you take feedback seriously and prioritize your clients’ satisfaction.

5. Don’t post without proofreading

Typos, grammar errors and incorrect information can make you look careless, even if the mistake is minor. In real estate, where attention to detail is key, these missteps can harm your credibility.

Before you hit “post,” take a few minutes to proofread. Double-check that listing details, addresses and pricing are accurate. Verify your sources to ensure accuracy if you’re sharing legal or market information.

6. Avoid overusing stock photos

While stock photos can fill gaps in your content calendar, relying on them too heavily can make your feed feel generic.

Whenever possible, use original visuals. High-quality photos of properties, behind-the-scenes snapshots and even candid moments from open houses or at your desk can make your content more relatable and engaging.

7. Don’t forget to disclose partnerships

Transparency is crucial in maintaining trust with your audience. If you’re collaborating with a local business, promoting a service or sharing sponsored content, always disclose the relationship.

Failing to do so can make you appear dishonest or inauthentic, which can erode trust and credibility. A simple “In partnership with … ” goes a long way in keeping your audience informed, and in some situations, it’s a requirement.

8. Avoid spamming your audience

Posting too often or sharing repetitive content can overwhelm your followers and lead to unfollows. On the flip side, posting inconsistently can make your account look neglected.

Stick to a content calendar that balances frequency and variety. A mix of property updates, educational posts and community-focused content will keep your audience engaged without feeling spammed.

9. Don’t use social media as your only tool

While social media is a powerful way to connect with clients, it shouldn’t replace other key parts of your business. Neglecting face-to-face networking, email communication or website updates can leave gaps in your strategy.

Think of social media as one piece of the puzzle. A well-rounded approach ensures you’re reaching clients across multiple touchpoints and maintaining a professional presence in all areas.

Social media is a powerful tool, but it’s only as effective as the effort and strategy behind it. Avoiding these common missteps will not only protect your professional reputation but also help you build trust and meaningful connections with your audience.

By staying mindful of what not to do, you can elevate your social media game and focus on creating a digital presence that attracts clients, supports your goals and represents you as the knowledgeable, professional agent you are. After all, every post is an opportunity — make sure you’re using it wisely.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.