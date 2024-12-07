Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Last week, news broke that Compass is buying Christie’s International Real Estate and @properties in a deal valued at $444 million. If approved, it would mean the merging of the No. 1 and No. 8 brokerages by sales volume.

A brokerage acquisition brings with it changes in operations, branding and compensation deals. The advent of advanced tools and resources also requires time and effort, training and onboarding. Company culture and policies may shift, creating opportunities for growth and challenges in adapting to new norms.

For agents outside these companies, the merger means a larger competitor and tighter competition. That means you’ll need to sharpen your value proposition. It’s also a recruitment opportunity — a chance to bring dissatisfied agents onto your team or into your professional network in a new way.

Finally, this is a great chance for other brands to position themselves and differentiate their service offering, casting themselves as an agile alternative to an industry behemoth.

Compass to acquire @properties Christie’s International Real Estate by Taylor Anderson

“This partnership will allow us to empower strong independent brokerages and broker-owner entrepreneurs around the world who are Affiliates under Christie’s International Real Estate,” Reffkin said in Monday’s statement. “Our companies share the same passion for empowering entrepreneurial agents. Together, we will be able to provide unparalleled resources and support to help everyone succeed and deliver exceptional client experiences.”

Thad Wong and Mike Golden, co-CEOs of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, will stay on and run operations for the existing brands, according to Compass officials.

“Compass shares our commitment to enhance the real estate industry through technology, marketing, and exceptional service and to embrace the local, independent broker through the Christie’s International Real Estate and @properties brands,” Wong said.

“This is a very complementary union that respects our unique brands and empowers agents to provide an even better experience for the clients they serve,” Golden added in a statement.

Ready to determine how you’ll pivot in response to the new super-sized brokerage on the block? Inman’s contributors have plenty of ideas for helping you draft your game plan.