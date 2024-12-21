Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Each week on The Download, Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on. This week: Industry heavyweights continue to weigh in on the future of the Clear Cooperation Policy. What’s your take?

It seems we had just begun implementing the practice changes associated with the National Association of Realtors commission lawsuit settlement when a new back-and-forth conversation began to disrupt the industry — the debate over the Clear Cooperation Policy.

The tussle began in earnest with an op-ed from Compass founder and CEO Robert Reffkin and continued through a host of opinion pieces on both sides.

Now, the debate will come off the phone, tablet and laptop screens and onto the stage of Inman Connect New York when Mauricio Umansky, CEO of The Agency and vocal critic of CCP, debates NextHome CEO James Dwiggins, who argues that the policy ensures fairness and transparency, particularly for smaller brokerages.

In the meantime, figuring out which side of the tug-of-war you’re on means understanding the opportunities and risks associated with each side. Inman contributor Carl Medford laid out the options in the most-read story of the past week.

Clearing up lingering confusion over the Clear Cooperation Policy by Carl Medford

Medford looks at the questions and concerns around Clear Cooperation through the lens of consumer perceptions and the agent’s fiduciary duty, writing:

Is it reasonable, however, to get there in a way that potentially undermines our fiduciary responsibilities to our clients? It seems to me that in light of all of the other accusations brought against Realtors in the past year, many of which have centered around perceived greed by the industry, is it really wise to adopt a policy that seems to be aimed at increasing brokerage units and profits at the cost of consumers’ best interests?

In his analysis of the pros and cons of the CCP, he asks tough questions and considers whether the debate is more about what’s best for the industry or more focused on dollars and cents — at the expense of sellers.

Still trying to decide where you stand?

