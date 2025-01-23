Following a tough year of commission lawsuits and a challenging housing market, the Inman founder reminded real estate professionals on Thursday that they are survivors poised for a rebirth.

Can’t join us in person at Inman Connect New York? Don’t miss out on insights and strategies shared by over 250 industry-leading speakers across 75+ sessions. With a Virtual Pass, you’ll get all the tools you need to navigate challenges and seize opportunities — delivered straight to your screen, wherever you are!

Brad Inman set the scene on Thursday morning at Inman Connect New York by sauntering on stage at the New York Hilton Midtown to the stately rock classic “We are the Champions” by Queen.

The song, he suggested, embodied the way real estate professionals persevered — first through COVID and later in the face of historic commission changes. “It’s been a weird year,” Inman told a rapt crowd. “You are important.”

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JANUARY

“You’ve been vilified, this industry has been sued, it’s been slammed by the press … and hung out to dry by a bad housing market,” he told attendees gathered at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan on Thursday.

“You are survivors despite all these things,” the Inman founder continued. “You know why? Because tough times don’t last, but tough people do.”

Inman then directed the audience to give themselves a pat on the back for getting through all these challenges over the past couple of years.

Inman said that the way in which real estate professionals have been trapped in an unfamiliar zone made him think of the experience of Sergei Krikalev, an astronaut with the U.S.S.R. who was stranded on the Mir space station in 1991 for a record 311 days, because while he was on assignment, the U.S.S.R. collapsed.

“If you’ve ever talked to an astronaut, it is something very traumatic,” Inman said. “And he survived, and he had to struggle, he had to focus, he had to do the work to survive and he came back to Earth, thanks to the Germans. He was a hero because of his endurance.”

“I think you’ve been kind of trapped — trapped in a zone that was unfamiliar, that wasn’t expected … But you survived,” Inman told agents.

Real estate professionals have an unbelievable opportunity, Inman continued, because last year, the global real estate market saw a transaction volume of $8.3 trillion. In two years, it is projected to reach $10 trillion.

A new study by Oxford University also shows that homeownership contributes to a long life because homeowners are able to build equity and wealth, and as a result, are less stressed and live longer.

“So what do we got here?” Inman asked. “You were trapped in space, but you’re now back to Earth. You’re working in a market that’s going to be $10 trillion and you don’t sell houses, you sell life.”

With credentials like that, Inman said that he was renaming the Inman community the “champions of the world.”

He went on to discuss how 2024 was “a year of truly unbelievable things,” pointing to the SpaceX Starship’s “chopsticks” landing, the way that AI is being exponentially developed in the U.S., and the meteoric rise of self-driving taxis in cities like San Francisco.

“And real estate, you had a year of the unbelievable, and the year before,” Inman said.

He said the antitrust lawsuits that hit the industry in full force seemingly came out of nowhere to the everyday real estate professional, but had been simmering for a long time while industry leaders remained complacent.

Humans can only process 10 bits of information per second, according to a study by Caltech researchers that Inman cited, but real estate professionals are being thrown billions of bits — and it can feel “overwhelming.”

But agents can choose to push information back, Inman noted.

“It’s like when Lincoln said, ‘You can choose to be happy.’ You make that decision.”

Opportunity is coming to the industry in the near future, Inman added, and agents need to stay focused to be able to see it coming.

Inman has a brass sculpture on his desk that was gifted to him by his wife. “It’s this olympian figure holding up a sphere like he’s holding up the earth and he’s straddling a turtle,” he said.

When looking at the sculpture recently, Inman realized it was like real estate professionals who have had to carry the weight of the bad people in the industry while also straddling the turtle, which represents the slow moving housing market.

“I do believe strongly that last year was the bottom of the bottom for the real estate industry and just like we watched in the last couple of years with amazement, we’re going to see the phoenix rise in LA,” Inman said, referencing the destructive wildfires that have ravaged the city this month.

In a departure from the anxiety and fear of the last couple of years, Inman said that he feels a different “vibe” coming on this year, one of optimism.

“So change is ahead,” he said.

New competitors that the industry can’t even imagine right now will emerge, Inman continued, that revolve around home searches, leads, DIY real estate, transaction management and more.

“Each of these new innovations will be an opportunity for you,” Inman said.

But as a result, new agents will need to sharpen their problem solving skills. If higher interest rates become the new normal, agents may need to become financial experts, for instance.

And buyers agents will become as important as listing agents, Inman added.

“I think the opportunity now is on the buy-side,” he said. “Why? Again, problem solving is needed.”

And real estate professionals will need to match their actions to their words, truly putting the consumer first and promoting transparency in the industry, Inman said. Poor business practices and unethical actors will be rooted out.

Now is the time for the industry to reinvent itself, Inman added, but it won’t come from industry leaders — it will have to come from individual practitioners.

“Not NAR, not consultants, not speakers on the Inman stage … it’s you. We’ve turned things upside down where you all have more power than you’ve ever had,” he said.

The industry didn’t have the leaders it needed to get through a tough time, Inman said. Now it’s up to individuals to be transparent with their clients, explain how commissions work, and be accountable.

“This is not a new strategy, but it’s now a requirement for everyone,” Inman said.

“And why? Shady realtors have always been in the industry, but now the sun is shining brightly on all and everyone and you can’t get away from that and those people will be out of business.”

With industry reform, the bottom line will also improve for individual practitioners, Inman said, through more sales and increased consumer confidence in the industry.

In closing, Inman returned to a different space-related anecdote, and talked about the Booker Prize-winning novel, Orbital by Samantha Harvey.

The novel, which is based on fact from NASA, follows six astronauts in space who circle the Earth and witness its “fragility,” Inman said. The reader witnesses these astronauts who are at the top of their professions, pushing the limits of what can be achieved.

“Why did I bring up this fictional crew in this book?” Inman asked the audience.

“The last two years, like those astronauts, you’ve been putting in the work … You pushed like they did your professional limits. But you, also like these astronauts, which is core to this novel, had time to reflect. And probably began to realize, if you haven’t, how much you have.

“You probably have a new perspective on your own life. And you’re starting to figure out a new future.”

Inman reminded the audience again that tough times don’t last, but tough people do.

“You are tough. You are the champions of the world,” Inman said as Queen carried him offstage.

Email Lillian Dickerson