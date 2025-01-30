Be that safe person — the one who consumers can depend on, Coldwell Banker Realty CEO Kamini Lane writes, and look out for them as an ally through every step of a crisis.

If you live in Los Angeles like I do, you’ve learned the feeling of your heart skipping whenever your phone pings. Will it be an evacuation notice, the latest update on the fires ravaging our towns, or another message from worried friends and family? One of the pervasive reminders from authorities is that we should have a go-bag ready in case we need to leave at any time.

Just two weeks ago, I went about assembling my own go-bag, as the fires continued to wreak havoc across the city. While I dutifully packed, I reached for a favorite pair of high heels — I travel often and tend to take them everywhere, after all.

Thankfully, my husband pointed out that the bag was for necessities in case we had to flee our home in an emergency. Space was vital, and the room they took up could be filled with practical clothing, important documents, prescriptions, food and water.

It was a welcome wake-up call, and a reminder that no matter how level-headed you think you are, in a time of great stress and suspense, you’re not always thinking clearly. I could have planned the contents of my go-bag more strategically.

That frantic feeling undoubtedly rings true for residents across Southern California and other areas affected by natural disasters — all of them might find themselves captives of the moment, and make a similarly panicked, short-sighted decision.

A go-bag isn’t just limited to your physical belongings — it’s about having a comprehensive plan of strict necessities, including a shortlist of people you’ll need to call in case of an emergency. You’ll, of course, have your family and friends, and the person to whose home you will likely evacuate. As I considered my plan later, I added another person to my proverbial go-bag: my real estate agent, who I trust to help navigate the challenge of finding a new home.

Right now, many affected residents in our area are faced with critical choices as to their homes. They may be displaced and wondering where to live or pondering what to do with their existing home, as disasters like these pose an enduring threat.

I know it is tough to be a real estate agent in this position. Housing inventory was already tight before the fires began, and now there are tens of thousands of displaced Angelenos in desperate need of shelter. Our offices are inundated with calls, and they are heartbreaking.

Some of our California agents are reporting open houses with at least 60 people attending, many in tears. Some agents are getting more than 30 calls a day for available homes.

It’s difficult to accept the reality that you cannot help everyone. But there are ways you can leverage your valuable expertise as a local real estate agent to help your clients make learned decisions as they navigate present circumstances and plan for a safe and secure tomorrow.

How to support your clients during a disaster

Real estate agents have a crucial role to play in supporting clients through these decisions, helping our buyers find a home and our sellers to manage the current level of demand. Here are a few suggestions for how we can be a rock and support our clientele:

Stay informed

In any time of crisis like the SoCal wildfires, it’s essential to stay knowledgeable about the latest developments and understand the near- and long-term risks associated with buying in fire-prone areas. That is the kind of in-depth local expertise you can provide.

As always, you are a vital source for current market trends and forecasts, as well as up-to-the-minute insight into housing availability and pricing. Tap into your professional network to source useful information for your clients, like how Coldwell Banker Realty agents leverage the mortgage, insurance and settlement expertise of our partners across Anywhere Real Estate.

Pointing clients toward local resources and support groups that can provide additional assistance during this time is also a big help.

Protect the home

Help your clients thoroughly research home insurance options, especially since some insurers have pulled out of high-risk areas. Comprehensive home inspections are also crucial to assess fire damage and ensure the property meets safety standards.

The best agents have an in-depth knowledge of these services at their fingertips and can provide crucial guidance to clients. Homeowners should think long-term about their investment and the potential for future wildfires, considering community preparedness plans and fire-resistant home features.

Stay level-headed

Remind clients that it is important not to make hasty decisions despite the volatile market. Taking time to make informed choices is crucial. In many cases, buyers are looking for a home that will become their new center of gravity for several years, not just a temporary stopping place.

The need for immediate stability should be balanced with the need to make a decision that makes sense beyond right now.

Say no to price gouging

There is an outsized demand for available leases and homes in Southern California. We want to encourage our clients to reject price-gouging, a harmful and illegal practice that can happen when a natural disaster impacts housing availability. Assure your sellers that, despite the high volume of calls, you are carefully vetting each one and will line up qualified potential buyers, as you always do.

Don’t forget to listen

In general, real estate agents should acknowledge their clients’ fears and offer emotional support. Sometimes, just listening can make a big difference. Consultations with real estate professionals can help clients make well-rounded decisions.

As a native Angeleno, I am deeply saddened by the devastation that we have experienced in Southern California. My thoughts are with all our agents and our communities impacted by these wildfires.

FEMA has declared this a major disaster, and residents will need support for recovery. The Anywhere Disaster Relief Fund (ADRF), part of our charitable foundation, is supporting impacted employees and Anywhere agents whose counties have been declared a major disaster by the federal government. If you know of available housing, or someone in need of housing, the CBR Greater Los Angeles team has set up a Facebook group to assist those affected in finding temporary housing or new shelter.

Real estate is an honorable profession, and we are trusted advisors who help our clients through some of the most emotional times in their lives. Let’s be that safe person — the one who consumers can depend on and look out for them as an ally through every step of a crisis. We hope to never again get a notification advising us to pack a go-bag, but if we do, make sure your clients include you in theirs.