From the pristine cleanliness of the home to the personalized touches that make buyers feel welcome, Darryl Davis writes, small efforts can lead to big results.

I’m a big fan of open houses — so much so that I believe every agent striving to boost their listings and buyer leads should host them as often as possible. Seriously, why not even add a weeknight into the mix?

Over this last year, open houses have been game-changers for many of our coaching members, one of which had over 200 people come through. They could make all the difference for you, too.

Think of open houses as an audition. Just like you might do when you want to act in your community theater and you need to try out, hosting an open house is the same thing.

When you host one, potential buyers, sellers, neighbors and even fellow agents are watching you to see how you do. They’re evaluating your skills, trustworthiness, and efficiency, so make sure to showcase your best self.

The 4 P’s for running a successful open house

There are 4 P’s to a successful open house — preparation, promotion, presentation and post-open house follow-up. Savvy agents don’t “wing” their open house events; they put specific strategies in place to help ensure they are successful.

With that being said, we have some smart pre-open house strategies that you should consider.

12 open house to-dos

1. Hire professional cleaners for sellers

First impressions are everything, and now’s the time to make the home shine. A professional cleaning can truly elevate the appeal of a property, potentially boosting the final sale price. It also saves both you and the seller from added stress and effort — no small feat in a competitive market.

2. Ensure sellers and pets are absent

Buyers need a relaxed, uninterrupted environment to explore the home and discuss their thoughts freely. Having the sellers or pets present can create unnecessary distractions or discomfort. Plan for their absence to ensure a smooth, focused visit for potential buyers.

3. Prepare the keys in advance

Don’t wait until the last minute to organize access to the property. Having the keys ready in advance ensures a seamless experience for both you and the buyers.

4. Collaborate with your mortgage partner

A successful open house is a team effort. If you have a preferred lender, ask them to create mortgage sheets for prospective buyers. These sheets can be invaluable tools for helping buyers assess financing options right on the spot.

5. Stage the home or offer virtual staging

If physical staging isn’t possible, consider using virtual staging tools like BoxBrownie. Displaying virtual staging images on an easel or board can help buyers visualize the home’s potential.

6. Have backup listings ready

Always have a few additional “shiny penny” homes lined up for interested buyers. This allows you to schedule tours immediately after the open house and keep the momentum going.

7. Prepare a buyer agency packet

Be ready to have conversations with unrepresented buyers. If they aren’t ready to commit during the open house, schedule a follow-up meeting where you can introduce them to buyer agency services, explain the home-buying process, and ensure their interests are protected.

8. Create a standout flyer

Provide a polished flyer with detailed information about the home, and consider offering a buyer’s guide. A fun option is Loanopoly — a family-friendly game that guides buyers through the purchasing process and helps break the ice.

9. Invite agents who have sold similar properties

Reach out to agents who have recently sold homes in the same price range. Let them know about your open house and offer to schedule private viewing times for their clients.

10. Host open houses at unique times

Break the mold by scheduling open houses during non-traditional hours, like Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or Wednesday afternoons. Many buyers appreciate flexible options, especially outside typical weekend hours.

11. Use personalized open house postcards

Keep blank postcards handy for last-minute marketing. Try writing notes by hand for inviting neighbors to the open houses two days before the event. It creates a personal touch and often brings more foot traffic from the local community.

12. Leverage nearby schools for targeted timing

If your listing is near a school, time your open house to coincide with school pickup. Parents waiting in the pickup line can easily swing by the property before heading home, and directional signs from the school to the house can attract extra attention.

Open houses are supposed to be fun, and that means it should be fun for you too. Be really present and attentive with your open house guests, as this is your golden opportunity to build rapport, spotlight your communication skills and create new connections.

Standing out amid the competition requires more than just showing up — it requires strategy, preparation, and a commitment to going above and beyond. Hosting an effective open house is your opportunity to make a lasting impression and create meaningful connections with potential buyers.

By putting in the extra effort to prepare the home, collaborate with your team, and think creatively about scheduling and marketing, you’re setting yourself and your clients up for success.

Every detail counts. From the pristine cleanliness of the home to the personalized touches that make buyers feel welcome, these small efforts can lead to big results. And most importantly, approach every open house with the mindset of service — service to your sellers, service to potential buyers and service to your business.

Your dedication and willingness to go the extra mile are what will set you apart in this competitive market. So, embrace the process, make each open house an event to remember, and trust that with the right preparation and mindset, success is within reach.

Darryl Davis is the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.