Compass Family Office will focus on assisting clients with long-term real estate asset management goals, as well as bridging the gap between brokerage services and institutional advisory.

Bigger. Better. Bolder. Inman Connect is heading to San Diego. Join thousands of real estate pros, connect with the Inman Community, and gain insights from hundreds of leading minds shaping the industry. If you’re ready to grow your business and invest in yourself, this is where you need to be. Go BIG in San Diego!

Luxury-focused brokerage Compass is leaning into its luxury business with the launch of a family office division to cater further to high-net-worth clients, the firm informed Inman.

Compass Family Office will focus on assisting clients with long-term real estate asset management goals, as well as bridging the gap between brokerage services and institutional advisory, a press release said. One of the firm’s top agents, Cindy Scholz, who operates in New York City and the Hamptons, will be leading the new division.

“It’s a holistic approach,” Scholz told Inman. “The whole reason why this division came together is, it actually was more like a request, rather than an idea. ‘We need this, we need that.’ And what we’re doing with this family office division is, lifestyle-wise, let’s look at everything that we can help you with, from real estate, taxes, mental health, you name it, we have it all together. We have experts in all fields.”

According to a Preqin report from March 2024, family offices manage more than $6 trillion in assets, of which real estate makes up a significant portion — and now Compass will be tapping into that market.

In providing connections to experts who provide other high-end services, the division will act as a concierge service to clients, but Compass agents invited into the exclusive division will focus on long-term relationships and support that spans generations. Among other services, agents will work with clients to develop strategic portfolios across geographical locations, providing guidance on asset performance and education to new generations.

Initially, the division is starting with a select group of agents who have been invited to join, but agent membership will largely be dictated by client families’ needs, Scholz said.

Compass Family Office is kicking off on Sunday, May 4, with an invite-only event in Los Angeles to coincide with the Milken Institute Global Conference, taking place May 4-7. Scholz is a member of the Milken Institute’s Young Leaders Circle. The event is being sponsored by Jeff Bezos’ space tech company, Blue Origin, and will provide a place for high-net-worth families to connect with Compass Family Office agents in a discreet location. Top Compass Beverly Hills agent Ginger Glass will be cohosting the event with Scholz.

“For high-net-worth clients, real estate decisions are never just transactions — they’re strategic,” Scholz said in a statement. “Compass Family Office is about meeting those clients where they are, offering the kind of bespoke, long-term service they truly need.”

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson