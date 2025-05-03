Instagram launches a native Reels editor, Meta drops a chatbot app, TikTok says live-streaming is the next gold rush — and two fast-food chains remind us that brand voice matters. Jessi Healey unpacks the shifts and what they mean for agents.

Bigger. Better. Bolder. Inman Connect is heading to San Diego. Join thousands of real estate pros, connect with the power of the Inman Community, and gain insights from hundreds of leading minds shaping the industry. If you’re ready to grow your business and invest in yourself, this is where you need to be. Go BIG in San Diego!

Each week on Trending, digital marketer Jessi Healey dives into what’s buzzing in social media and why it matters for real estate professionals. From viral trends to platform changes, she’ll break it all down so you know what’s worth your time — and what’s not.

Meta has officially launched its standalone AI chatbot app, creators are livestreaming their way to serious revenue and Instagram just rolled out a CapCut competitor for Reels editing. With new ad placements live on Threads, a push to post five times a day and some risky (but brilliant) lessons in using your brand’s voice, the state of social feels … intense.

Whether it’s pushing boundaries in AI, testing monetization or simply finding a new way to go viral, platforms are doubling down on performance, personality and pressure.

Meta launches standalone AI chatbot app (and no one’s sure how to feel)

Meta has launched its Meta AI app, a renamed version of its smart glasses companion app, now positioned as its answer to ChatGPT. It’s designed for “personal AI,” powered by LLaMA 4, and integrates with voice, web and mobile features.

The app allows conversational voice interaction, real-time personalization, and AI-generated document editing — and aims to become a constant digital companion across Meta’s ecosystem.

What’s raising eyebrows?

🧠 Full-duplex speech tech (think real-time conversation with your AI)

📱 AI that learns from your Meta profile, likes and content

🌐 Meta AI now accessible via web with document imports and exports

And while some of the functionality sounds helpful, the larger concern is about mental health, social detachment and boundaries. Critics are already pointing out how “personal AI” may blur lines between human interaction and digital dependency.

For real estate professionals, this is a reminder that AI can be powerful, but human connection is still your biggest strength. Use tools for content, captions and research — but your client relationships should still be built on trust, empathy and real interaction.

Instagram launches Edits — its own built-in Reels editor

Instagram has launched Edits, a native Reels editing suite built to rival CapCut. The new tool lets users create video content without third-party apps and introduces advanced features directly into the app’s workflow.

Instagram is also developing Asteria, a paid subscription for Edits, which could signal a shift toward monetizing creator tools, not just content.

For real estate professionals, this is a reminder to experiment with video tools inside the apps themselves. Keeping content polished while reducing the number of external apps can help streamline your workflow and give your content a platform-native edge.

TikTok says livestreaming is the new cash cow

According to internal claims, creators are making $10 million a day on TikTok through livestreaming. The platform is pushing this format as its next big revenue stream, for both influencers and agencies.

Why it matters:

🎥 Live content builds real-time trust and urgency

💬 It’s interactive, unpolished and connection-first

💰 Livestreaming tools can now include sales integrations

For real estate professionals, this is a reminder to get comfortable on camera. Even a simple market Q&A, live home tour or listing preview can boost your credibility and create real-time engagement.

LinkedIn, Threads and Reddit: Niche updates worth noting

LinkedIn shared new technical specs for video (max 15 mins, 5GB file size, 1:2.4 aspect ratio), reinforcing that video is still top-of-feed.

Threads officially launched ads, a sign that monetization is finally underway.

Reddit continues to grow with more than 92 million daily users. Most engaging content: External links, short titles (60 to 80 characters) and question-based posts.

For real estate professionals, this is a reminder that smaller platforms can still drive big value, especially if your content answers questions or shares expert insights.

Branded voice check: KFC nails it, Wendy’s walks the line

Two recent branded tweets went viral for very different reasons.

🍗 KFC supported Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft pick with a reference to Colonel Sanders’ 1,009 rejections:

“Sometimes all a Sanders needs is a little time to cook.”

Clever, on-brand, personal — viral in the best way.

🍔 Wendy’s replied to a Katy Perry space photo with:

“Can we send her back.”

Bold? Yes. Mean? Also yes. Hilarious? That depends.

For real estate professionals, this is a reminder that meme marketing can work, but only when it aligns with your voice. Humor, pop culture and personality can build your brand — but if it feels forced, edgy or off-tone, you risk doing more harm than good.

Meta’s Head of Creative says: Post 5 times a day — and don’t overthink it

Meta exec Thomas Finetto sparked conversation on LinkedIn with this advice:

“If you’re running a brand social account and want to increase reach and engagement you should be posting five times a day.”

His point? You don’t get better by doing less. Finetto compared content creation to sports, saying quality is great, but the only way to learn what “quality” really means is by taking more swings.

Instead of aiming for perfection, he recommends speeding up your content workflow, posting more often and using the data after 30 days to double down on what worked.

For real estate professionals, this is a reminder that consistency breeds clarity. Don’t let perfection slow you down — batch your ideas, repurpose content and treat every post as a rep. The algorithm can’t engage with content you haven’t published.d

TL;DR (Too Long, Didn’t Read)

Meta launches AI app with full voice chat: Personalized and persistent, but potentially concerning.

Personalized and persistent, but potentially concerning. Instagram Edits is here: A CapCut competitor for Reels, with a paid tier coming soon.

A CapCut competitor for Reels, with a paid tier coming soon. TikTok pushes livestreaming hard: Creators are earning $10M daily. Go live or go home.

Creators are earning $10M daily. Go live or go home. Threads adds ads, Reddit keeps growing: Small platforms, big potential.

KFC’s viral tweet shows how brand voice wins: But Wendy’s shows the risk of going too hard.

But Wendy’s shows the risk of going too hard. Post five times a day? Meta says yes. Strategy says: Batch and reuse to determine the winners.

As social platforms continue to blur lines between humans and AI, content and commerce, humor and risk, the brands (and agents) that win are those that stay self-aware. Tools are evolving, trends are speeding up, but your voice and values should always stay consistent.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.